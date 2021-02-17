Cynical foul sanctions could go untested before All-Ireland Hurling Championship

The hurling sin bin and awarding of a penalty for cynical fouls within certain areas of the field will be put into use for the first time in this year’s All-Ireland Championship, should the National League fall foul of the delayed start to the 2021 season.

The hurling cynicism motion drawn up by the standing playing rules committee is one of 37 motions to be debated at a virtual Congress later this month and, if passed, will come into effect for the 2021 inter-county season.

Given the uncertainty surrounding this year’s National League following the postponement of GAA activity until April, GAA top-brass have conceded that in the event of the League being parked until 2022, the proposed rule governing cynical play in hurling and football will be trialled for the first time during the 2021 All-Ireland Championship.

What this means is players will not be afforded a competitive environment in which to familiarise themselves with the new rule before Championship. Referees, similarly, will find themselves policing the rule for the first time during the main competition in the GAA calendar.

The motion - that cynical fouls committed by the defending team within the 20-metre line and semi-circle arc that deny goal-scoring opportunities will result in a sin bin for the offending player and a penalty puck - requires 60% backing at Congress to be passed into rule.

The cynical fouls are listed as those when a player is pulled down, tripped with hands, arm, leg, foot, or hurley, or there is careless use of the hurley.

The same rule change also applies to football, although there is a slight difference in that the offending footballer will not be ordered to spend 10 minutes in the sin bin.

If passed, Croke Park has expressed a strong desire to trial the rule in some capacity pre-Championship. Was the League to be shelved, the most likely avenue to put the rule into practice would be the inter-county challenge game circuit.

Ten motions have been deferred to an in-person Special Congress later this year, including reform of the All-Ireland SFC.

The GAA has clarified that if either the League-based All-Ireland series or four-conferences-of-eight proposal is passed at Special Congress, the new format would come into effect from 2022. There was speculation emanating from a recent Central Council meeting that the playing of the third trial year of the Super 8s in 2022 may defer a new Football Championship structure coming into existence until 2023.

The GAA is committed to holding a vote on reforming the All-Ireland SFC by the end of 2021, even if public health guidelines dictate Special Congress must take place online.

Croke Park is in no way keen on having a virtual Special Congress, such is the desire for a full and robust debate on the two proposals to redraw the All-Ireland SFC. But irrespective of whether the event is in-person or online, on a yet-to-be-specified date, the proposals of the fixture calendar review task force will be voted on by delegates ahead of the 2022 season.

Other motions deferred to Special Congress include redefining the development officer role, the establishment of audit and risk committees, and international player eligibility and licensing.

The Congress motion to disband the maor foirne role recommends a one-match suspension for a team official who is ordered off the field on three separate occasions.

A separate motion recommends a minimum one-match suspension for a team official who directs abusive language towards a referee, umpire, linesmen, or sideline official, or engages in disruptive conduct. Interference with the playing of the game by a team official will lead to a two-match suspension, it has been proposed.

The GAA has said there is no significant imperative behind the Central Council motion to prevent joint-captains from accepting silverware on behalf of a winning team. This motion is one of the 37 to be debated and voted on later in the month. If backed sufficiently, only one player per team, going forward, will have the privilege of accepting a GAA trophy.