Seán Kelly: The GAA must now opt to replicate broad outline of 2020 season

It is time for the GAA to change tack. It is time to flip the initial fixture programme laid out for 2021. Proceed first with club activity and once again stage the All-Ireland Championship during the autumn and winter months.

The GAA’s financial report did not make for pleasant reading, even if we knew well in advance that the bottom line would be deep in the red.

Gate receipts, as expected, plunged off the cliff edge and there is no question but gate receipts for 2021 will come in at zero if the All-Ireland Championship is concluded in July or August.

For a voluntary organisation, the figures and losses revealed are most assuredly a step back and a worry, but a little perspective is also important as it must be remembered that the GAA does not find itself in the same position as the many businesses, small shops, and pubs who, unfortunately, will never reopen, resulting in permanent job losses.

So while the GAA will bounce back from the temporary financial pain it is currently experiencing, the association’s affairs must still be managed in as prudent a fashion as possible going forward. In the immediate term, I believe that amounts to a change of approach from the decision-makers in Croke Park.

The GAA must now show courage and take the decision to replicate the broad outline of the 2020 season. Club first, inter-county second. It is a decision that would provide such a lift to the thousands and thousands of club players, as well as helping to improve the GAA’s outlook for the current financial year.

The club game incorporates so many within the GAA community and if every club player and club volunteer knew at this point that the club championship was going to start earlier than initially communicated, what a psychological boost that would bring at this time.

Before a sliotar or football is struck or kicked in earnest with respect to the 2021 club season, the 2020 county finals that were postponed somewhat hastily last October should be completed. County final day - as those so fortunate to have been involved in will attest to - is the pinnacle for so many within the GAA family.

Thereafter, allow the 2021 club season run its course before inter-county cranks into gear in the later months of the year.

In again staging the All-Ireland Championship during the autumn and winter months, there is the possibility that the vaccine roll-out may have progressed to such a stage where sizable crowds would be permitted entry on match-day.

Put simply, there is a far greater chance of remedying the association’s finances by playing the All-Ireland series at the end of the year rather than during the summer.

And no more than again staging the Championship towards the back end of the year, also keep the knockout element that proved such a tonic last November and December.

The thrill of Tipperary and Cavan winning provincial championships for the first time in 85 and 23 years respectively is very difficult to replicate. You couldn't put a value on those results for their players, followers, or indeed the promotion of the game in those counties.

Conscious that we need to do more for our weaker counties, every effort should be made to run the Tailteann Cup this year. Given my own preference to park the League for 2021 to allow a meaningful club season, eligibility for the Tailteann Cup would be determined by League placings from 2020, with Division 3 and 4 counties who don’t win their respective provincial championship moving onto the second-tier competition.

It is about time we started giving more priority to the weaker counties rather than the stronger counties.

As to when club activity might be allowed to proceed in the months ahead, the GAA will have to be a little bit more assertive now regarding what is being told to them.

As a GAA person, I was somewhat offended by the recent downgrading of GAA inter-county players and the loss of their elite status. In some respects, it was insulting to the players. You are saying to them you have fallen off the ladder from where you once were. And all of this without any explanation of where the decision came from, who was responsible for the decision, or the logic behind it.

The GAA should demand answers to those questions, and they shouldn't take it lying down.

The GAA has been more than reasonable up until now, maybe too reasonable, in some respects, and maybe they are being taken for granted. That decision to downgrade the GAA inter-county players is very unfair and it smacks of a kind of a snobbish attitude that you are not as important as those who are in their respective sports on a full-time basis.

Whatever clubs and their members are asked to do in the months ahead to once again facilitate the safe running of games, they will not be found wanting.

We need to have a little more confidence and faith in our clubs and in our players to do what is right. There was a big furore last year because one or two clubs who had won a county championship for the first in quite a while celebrated without restraint in the emotion of the occasion. But it was few and far between.

And in all of this, we cannot forget our underage players. Getting them back out onto the pitch is of the utmost importance. Thinking back to my own days, and I was no different to the majority of kids, if I had to go through such a prolonged period of my youth without GAA activity, life would have been absolutely miserable. They are as much a priority as anyone in the whole conversation surrounding the resumption of games and training.