Kevin Tattan: ‘Returning to the field was a light of hope at end of the tunnel’

Kevin Tattan is the Wexford senior camogie manager. It’s his second year in the post.

Prior to taking over in the Model County, Tattan spent three years as strength and conditioning coach in Ephie Fitzgerald’s Cork ladies football backroom team.

The workings of an inter-county set-up, he’s well familiar with by now.

The East Cork native is also plenty familiar with the League of Ireland having put down four seasons (2016-19) as high performance coach at Cork City.

When it emerged last Wednesday that inter-county Gaelic games had lost its elite status and was no longer permitted under Level 5 of the Government’s Living with Covid plan, there were many within the GAA community whose ire was raised by the fact that League of Ireland players continue to be classified as elite athletes and that the Premier Division, First Division, and Women’s National League will kick-off next month.

Tattan is not here to add to the digs of fellow inter-county managers. He sees no value in criticising one sport for being allowed to drive on in response to another being put into cold storage until the beginning of April.

Based on his own experiences, the Russell Rovers clubman spells out the similarities between the two sports, likenesses which only serve to heighten the questions he and so many more GAA stakeholders want answers to.

GAA president John Horan said last week he was told by Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers that inter-county activity had not been granted elite status because the sports categorised as elite at present are those that can operate within a bubble.

“The GAA obviously wouldn’t be able to function in such a manner,” said Horan of inter-county teams’ inability to bubble.

Define a bubble, please, says Tattan.

“In our Wexford panel, we have three players that actually have to go to their place of work at the moment.

“The rest are working from home, are in college and so are studying from home, or are part of the 25% unemployment statistic, so the players are in as much of a bubble as you can get into,” the young Wexford manager remarks.

“I don’t think they have come out and explained what they mean by a bubble. There has been a lack of communication and clarity. I do understand what they mean about people going back into society afterwards, in that players have to go to work, but if there is going to be a high transmission from Gaelic games activity, we shouldn’t be playing it anyway.”

A view of the playing surface at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, from the book ‘A Season of Sundays 2020’. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

League of Ireland footballers, the same as their GAA counterparts, are heading home to families and loved ones after training and games.

Virus testing does not form part of the FAI’s pre-season plans, although it should be noted some clubs have arranged private testing to minimise outbreaks.

“The League of Ireland players that are not full-time professionals (believed to be roughly half the current playing population) would have to work part-time or have to have some other form of income to get by. When you break that down to how many are interacting with society and compare it with how many inter-county GAA players are interacting with society, while factoring in those working from home, the college population at home, and those currently unemployed, you could be looking at pretty similar numbers.

League of Ireland players are not staying away from their wives, children, or parents. A lot of them are living at home.

“The LOI doesn’t have the resources to be able to house people by themselves. I’m not sure if the bubbling idea holds up when comparing the two sports at that level.”

Parking the League of Ireland, no one will need reminding that an ability to form a bubble was not a requirement when inter-county action resumed last autumn.

On October 24 last year — the day the 2020 All-Ireland Championship threw-in — the seven-day average for Covid infections was 1,061.

Fast forward to the end of this month, when the National League was initially scheduled to start, and it is predicted daily case numbers will be down around 400.

So, what’s changed, asks Tattan.

“We just don’t understand what the difference is compared to before Christmas. Was it safe then or is it not safe now? Is there new data around transmission when you are playing a field sport, or are they not sharing the data. The lack of rationale behind some of the decisions is where some of the frustration is.

“If there was an increase in cases for inter-county players transmitting the virus during their playing time before Christmas and that led to an increase in transmission that was potentially harmful for the public, then of course we don’t think that they should go ahead until we understand that data further.

“If there is no data that supports that, I don’t understand why we’re not following the scientific process of allowing activities that are hugely beneficial to the health of both participants and spectators and give some sort of enjoyment to a nation that is fairly dejected at the moment.”

The Wexford panel were on a Zoom call when news came through last Wednesday of on-field activity being shelved until Easter.

The mood, says Tattan, who lined out at midfield on the Russell Rovers team which contested last year’s All-Ireland JHC club final, was one of despondency.

“It really is upsetting for people when there is such a lack of hope at the moment. All we’ve been fed is, ‘look, there are more lockdowns, there are longer, extended lockdowns’.

“Returning to the field was very much a light of hope at the end of the tunnel. It’s very disappointing for everyone involved. People just want to have some kind of a social outlet because very sound-minded people who are very happy in themselves and their own company are finding it very difficult, so it was a glimmer of hope for them.

“And that’s not just within inter-county, that’s on a broader scale, as well.”