GAA president John Horan: 'We’re not going to act in an irresponsible way to put our members at risk'

Have you heard anything from the government which would make it clearer when training and games can start again?

No, in our conversation with the Minister the other day in which the camogie and ladies football associations were with us, we asked the minister the question as to when he saw us returning to play and he outlined to us in that conversation that the return to education and construction were likely to the main changes in the next level change that comes forward on the 5th of March. We asked him where does sport fit into all this and he said he doesn’t see any changes coming in the remit of sport. It was for that reason that we called our Covid committee together and to give certainty to both our inter-county and our club teams out there who I know are chomping at the bit to get back playing and get back training, we made it clear to them that we, on the information given to us by the Minister, didn’t see any changes coming until the beginning of April at least.

When do you think the All-Ireland finals will be played?

Well again, as I think the Minister before me (on the programme) has said, we’re in a pandemic and we need flexibility. We will wait and see when we get a clear period of time indicated to us by the Department of Sport as to when we can actually resume and how long we would have to play our competitions. It’s at that stage that the GAA will sit down and look at a programme that would be feasible for both our clubs and our inter-county to function within.

After the celebrations following games last year, can you understand why some people are worried about a repeat this year?

I would say that we acted very responsibly in that. Those celebrations were a minority for the amount of matches and games that were played. When we saw that they were causing a problem within society we closed it down, we didn’t get any call from the government our NPHET, so we acted totally responsibly. I don’t think that’s a feature impacting on this at the moment. The Minister mentioned the word ‘bubbles’ to us and he said that other sports were allowed back in a bubble environment. We couldn’t create a bubble environment. If camogie, ladies football and the GAA went back in the morning at inter-county level you’d be talking about over 5,000 players who don’t have a professional contract, who work within society, who have families and would be at risk. The high level of the virus at the moment with over 1,000 cases yesterday, we’re not going to act in any irresponsible or unsafe way to put our members at risk and I think Cillian De Guscun alluded it to yesterday in the Irish Times that the GAA did it well last year, they’re an example to people and we’ll continue to pursue that particular practice of doing it safely and responsibly.

Are children more likely to be back training than inter-county players?

I would hope so. Subsequent to the meeting the other day I’ve had two follow-up phone calls with the Minister for Sport who has been very helpful to us throughout all this pandemic and who has been very accessible to us and I indicated to him that I felt we as an organisation could return with our juveniles when our schools got back because it is good for the mental health of juveniles to get them back training. Up to Christmas we were operating in pods safely within our clubs, we were having over 1,000 juveniles logging on to our WhatsApp return to play protocol, and it all worked out very well. Being the father of two young lads I’m fully aware of the challenges that are there for the youth of the country in terms of getting out, meeting with their friends, socialising and getting a bit of sporting activity into their day.

How much money is the GAA going to need to keep going this year?

You’re talking about losses last year of about €31m. There would be similar losses again this year. But look, we’re a big organisation, we will drive on. We won’t let money become an impediment to our functioning as an organisation. The government in fairness supported us last year. That came up in the conversation with the Minister the other day as well as to what funding would be available to the three organisations and how could we go about it, getting it again. He did indicate to us that there was money within the budget but he felt that there probably would be a need for more money because the pandemic has worsened rather than improved certainly in the short term.

Have you a commitment for more money this year?

We have a commitment, yes, that there is money there and that he said that the Department of Sport would have possibly to go back to government and get an increase in the fund that’s actually there for sporting activity. The government do appreciate the value and the importance of sport within Irish society.

The TV rights deal runs out this year. Should volunteers, lifelong supporters, have to pay Sky to see their team?

Look, these contracts are up for negotiations this year and what I would say is that the GAA at its Congress, by a very clear majority, accepted the practice of a certain amount of games being done by pay-per-view. I think last year, both RTÉ, TG4 and Sky were all very cooperative and Sky pulled down their games from behind a paywall on Sky Sports and actually allowed it on their ordinary Sky channel. I think since Sky came on board, I’d have to be very honest and say that I think RTÉ Sport’s performance has improved greatly in their presentation of the game so I think competition within the market has been a positive.

So do you think it’s fair when the GAA relies on volunteers to ask them to pay Sky to watch their team?

The GAA, as I said, at its Congress has made that clear decision. We’re quite happy, it’s only a minority of games that are behind a paywall and Sky did bring it outside the paywall this year and allowed it. The GAA as a membership embraced the whole streaming. Without the possibility of attending matches, county boards and other parts, provincial bodies, did stream matches and in that streaming we were able to generate a revenue and keep the organisation afloat and in some counties and provinces it was very successful and the membership accepted it — that rather than paying at the gate, they actually paid to see the game streamed to them. There was no quibble and I think the performance and the product actually improved as the year went on.

You are coming to the end of your term but into the future, would women’s games get equal status if their organisations and the GAA were to join together, if they were united as one organisation?

In actual fact, the three organisations had a meeting the other day with Kieran Mulvey and John Treacy from Sport Ireland and that was key to the actual conversation there. We’ve made a presentation to Sport Ireland about the level of conversation that has gone on within the organisation in the last number of years. There was a move a few years ago to actually integrate the three organisations fully. But there was a timeframe set on it and I think that timeframe then caused a problem of trying to rush it and it actually knocked things further back.

In fairness to my predecessor Aoghan Ó Fearghail, he restarted the process and we did come to a memorandum of understanding with the two organisations. There’s been a huge amount of progress in terms of co-operation between the three organisations. They were on our Covid committee, the funding applications to the government were done together, in recent times we’ve had a greater integration on our committees. Next week there is a common player pathway for the three organisations that is going to be produced. Their two CEOs sit on our management committee and out of the conversation the other day with Sport Ireland we alluded to the fact that maybe similar to what we have in the GAA of Rounders and Handball having their own president and their own council, but are actually very much part of the GAA family, that we would actually pursue that federal model with camogie and ladies football and Sport Ireland have offered us help in actually pursuing that.

Look at what happened last year with the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final between Cork and Galway, there isn’t a senior women’s player up and down the country who hasn’t had the experience of having to move or change plans to accommodate a men’s or even a boys’ team. Would they have equal status and would their games get equal billing under one united organisation?

I think that’s an exceptional case that you’re highlighting that day. I was very much involved with that on the day, there was a problem with Parnell Park…

Players would disagree with you (about it being an exceptional case)

Well, all I can is truthfully say that Helen O’Rourke contacted me that morning at 20 past 10 and said there was a problem with Parnell Park and I contacted Croke Park and within 20 minutes we had the stewards and everybody contacted to have Croke Park opened up earlier to get that game played in Croke Park. So I think the GAA did its best. I think if you look at it the ladies camogie All-Ireland semi-finals were played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, we’re working on that and I think there will be improvements and I think if you look back over the last number of years there has been huge improvements in the co-operation and you’ll find that there’s double bills of inter-county games where ladies National League games are being played before our own National League games and camogie the same.

I think it's all moving in the right direction. The last thing we need to do now is to try to push this at a faster pace. It is evolving. I know people may say that it should be going quicker but it is getting better and it will continue to get better and there’s a definite resolve among the leadership of the three organisations.

Dublin are four-in-a-row All-Ireland ladies football champions, the men’s team have won six-in-a-row and eight out of the last 10, for many people the Championship is losing its appeal. Is it good for the GAA to have one team dominating so much?

No, it’s not. I think if you go back to the ‘90s and we saw the difference in hurling where Clare, Wexford and other teams came through it caused great excitement and it always causes great excitement within the association to see new teams coming through. Look, Dublin’s dominance could be compared to Kilkenny’s dominance, could be compared to the dominance of Cork and Kerry in Munster. Going back to 1935 only Clare and Tipperary have won two Munster titles (other than Cork or Kerry) between them. We put a fixture review committee together because we feel that maybe the structure in the football championship at the moment doesn’t really serve it well, particularly in Leinster and particularly in Munster. There are proposals on the table there of a restructuring of the actual football championship. We hoped to get them through at a Special Congress last September, obviously Covid stopped that. Our hope was Congress, that’s gone. So these have been put back for a full debate at a Special Congress later in the year, although, you know, would we be allowed have crowds? But when we get crowds back and we can have a full and proper debate, I think it’s an overall restructuring of the Championship which will challenge Dublin.

Would you prefer a football championship without provincial championships?

I think that if you were to restart it all back again you probably wouldn’t do the provincial structure for the football championships. I would be an advocate of the league structure where it would be more competitive and more beneficial and we’d have better quality games.