AFLW: Aishling Sheridan kicks two long-range goals as Collingwood extend unbeaten start

Aishling Sheridan kicked two long-range goals as Collingwood extended their winning start to the AFLW season.

The Cavan footballer scored late in the first quarter from just inside the 50 before nailing an 'absolute ripper' from the boundary in the third, adding a behind to end as top-scorer in the Magpies' 7.6 (48) to 4.7 (31) victory over Richmond on Sunday morning.

And make that another one @AishlingSherdo on fire for @CollingwoodAFLW



"She's a GEM!"





Sarah Rowe also contributed with four marks in the win which leaves Collingwood among three teams with three wins from three games, alongside leaders Fremantle and third-placed Melbourne.

A great long range goal on the turn for @AishlingSherdo as @CollingwoodAFLW make it 3 from 3 in Round 3 of @aflwomens

Ailish Considine missed Adelaide Crows' 30-point loss to Fremantle - 7.1 (43) to 1.7 (13) - due to concussion, with Áine Tighe a long-term absentee for the Dockers.

On Saturday, Dublin duo Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy featured in Melbourne's entertaining nine-point derby win over North Melbourne.

Goldrick was named among the Demons' best performers and McEvoy picked up her first minutes of the season, while Aileen Gilroy also featured heavily for the Kangaroos in the 9.6 (60) to 8.3 (51) defeat.

Imirt slachtmhar ag @MelbourneAFLW agus é tosnaithe ag @Goldieface leis an díshealbhú



Cunningham with the six points to help the Demons secure the win

Cora Staunton scored two behinds as GWS Giants got their first win of the season over Gold Coast. The Sydney side did the most of their scoring in the first quarter before holding out for a 2.6 (18) to 1.2 (8) victory.

Three Irish players will be in action on Monday morning with Tipperary team-mates Orla O'Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles) named to start on opposite sides, with McCarthy joined by Grace Kelly, whose sister Niamh is ruled out with a finger injury.