Why pitch construction was as much a vocation as a job for Joe Pat Prunty

Left school at 14 and worked on the family farm near Roslea, Fermanagh.
Set up an agricultural contracting business and purchased first tractor.
Earned the reputation of an expert ploughman. Won four-in-a-row with Roslea Shamrocks and an All-Ireland JFC title with Fermanagh.
Helped develop award-winning mini-trencher drainage machine and, with John Mulqueen, constructed first sand carpet pitches in Enniskillen.
Formed Prunty Contracts Ltd and helped develop award-winning gravel tunnel machine.
Worked on redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and Navan’s Páirc Tailteann among many other projects. Awarded MBE for services to agriculture and sports industries in 1985.
Took on many huge projects during the Celtic Tiger era, including centres of excellence in Meath and Monaghan. Installed the first full-sized artificial pitch in Cavan in 1999 and more recently all five pitches at the GAA’s training centre in Abbotstown.
Published his book, . It stated that since 1967, the company constructed or redeveloped more than 500 pitches and sports grounds. These include GAA, soccer, rugby, schools, bowling, equestrian, golf, hotel and even military facilities.