'The dream was to win an All-Ireland but it wasn’t to be': Paul Ryan retires from inter-county hurling

The hero of Dublin's 2013 Leinster SHC success Paul Ryan has confirmed he has retired from inter-county hurling.

Ryan struck 2-7 in that famous 12-point win over Galway, a game where the men from the capital earned a first provincial title since 1961.

He also won a National League in 2011 - on only the third ever Dublin side to win that competition - and scored 0-9 in a final where they thumped Kilkenny 0-22 to 1-7 in Croke Park.

He made his debut in blue in 2007.

“The time has come for me to call it a day on my inter-county career," he announced on a social media post.

“It’s been 11 years of highs lows and there is so many to thank.......Tommy (Naughton) for giving me the chance, Dalo (Anthony Daly) for giving me some of the best memories of my life, Pat (Gilroy) for bringing me back when I thought I was finished and Mattie (Kenny) for his tireless efforts in trying to bring Dublin hurling to the top. Above all I want to thank my parents Joe & Ann, my family and of course my wife Jess who without their love and support none of it would have been possible.”

Ryan added: “The dream was to win an All-Ireland but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. I can only hope that chapter will be written in my absence.”

Ryan singled out Ray Finn, a long term member of the Dublin hurling backroom team, for a special tribute.

“I cannot sign off without mentioning the great Ray Finn who I’ve soldiered with for my whole career. So much more than a kit man, his support to players who have come, gone and remain is unparalleled. A true Dublin legend who went about his days selflessly.”