'No change to the status of inter-county games': GPA move to reassure members

'We would all love to see training and games returning and we are fully aware of the negative impact it is having on you and the wider GAA community'
'No change to the status of inter-county games': GPA move to reassure members

GPA chief executive Paul Flynn: We will 'engage with the Government to ensure the elite status of inter-county games is recognised in the new government roadmap'. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 20:36
John Fogarty

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has reassured its members that there has been “no change to the status of inter-county games nor the high regard in which it is held” in the Government.

After seeking clarity on a number of issues from Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers, GPA chief executive Paul Flynn issued a circular to inter-county footballers and hurlers tonight.

“There is huge disappointment among all within Gaelic games following last night’s announcement that there will be no training or games until after Easter at the earliest," it reads. “We would all love to see training and games returning and we are fully aware of the negative impact it is having on you and the wider GAA community. However, your health and safety and that of your families, friends and communities must come first.

“It is the view of that GAA’s Covid-19 Advisory committee, which includes Professor Mary Horgan who is a member of NPHET, that Gaelic games should not return at this time, given the prevalence of the virus in our communities.

The disappointment was compounded by the apparent change to the status of inter-county Gaelic games which has caused much confusion.

According to Flynn, Chambers explained the removal of inter-county games from permitted sporting events under Level 5 restrictions reflected “the end of an exemption which was in place to allow the 2020 season to be concluded” and that “there were no submissions made by the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to seek a further exemption to allow the inter-county season to commence at this time”.

Flynn continued: “It was welcome to get some clarity from the Minister of State on these matters and to get acknowledgement of the hugely positive role inter-county players played in 2020, both on the field in completing the season and lifting the spirits of the nation and off the field, in the work you did to support public health messaging and in your local communities.”

Flynn added the GPA would continue to “engage with the Government to ensure the elite status of inter-county games is recognised in the new government roadmap”.

More in this section

Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Timeline: Recent comments suggest GAA were in the dark over loss of 'elite' status
General view of players taking to the field 21/6/2014 County first approach suits Galway says treasurer 
AFLW Rd 2 - GWS v Adelaide Ailish Considine on concussion nightmare: 'I wish mam was there to give me a hug'
Kerry v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

GAA said they will resume games 'when the country was ready', Department claims

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices