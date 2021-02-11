'No change to the status of inter-county games': GPA move to reassure members

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has reassured its members that there has been “no change to the status of inter-county games nor the high regard in which it is held” in the Government.

After seeking clarity on a number of issues from Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers, GPA chief executive Paul Flynn issued a circular to inter-county footballers and hurlers tonight.

“There is huge disappointment among all within Gaelic games following last night’s announcement that there will be no training or games until after Easter at the earliest," it reads. “We would all love to see training and games returning and we are fully aware of the negative impact it is having on you and the wider GAA community. However, your health and safety and that of your families, friends and communities must come first.

“It is the view of that GAA’s Covid-19 Advisory committee, which includes Professor Mary Horgan who is a member of NPHET, that Gaelic games should not return at this time, given the prevalence of the virus in our communities.

The disappointment was compounded by the apparent change to the status of inter-county Gaelic games which has caused much confusion.

According to Flynn, Chambers explained the removal of inter-county games from permitted sporting events under Level 5 restrictions reflected “the end of an exemption which was in place to allow the 2020 season to be concluded” and that “there were no submissions made by the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to seek a further exemption to allow the inter-county season to commence at this time”.

Flynn continued: “It was welcome to get some clarity from the Minister of State on these matters and to get acknowledgement of the hugely positive role inter-county players played in 2020, both on the field in completing the season and lifting the spirits of the nation and off the field, in the work you did to support public health messaging and in your local communities.”

Flynn added the GPA would continue to “engage with the Government to ensure the elite status of inter-county games is recognised in the new government roadmap”.