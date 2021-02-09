Camogie All-Star awards to go ahead in March

Champions Kilkenny will be expected to take home the lion’s share of awards after overcoming Cork and Galway en route to a 14th All-Ireland crown
Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 15:42
Eoghan Cormican

The Camogie Association has confirmed there will be a 2020 All-Stars team, with the award winners to be unveiled at a virtual ceremony next month.

Full details of the Camogie Association’s 2020 All-Star awards will be announced in the coming weeks, with confirmation today that the game’s top performers during the truncated 2020 season will be feted in March.

It remains to be seen if a shortlist of nominations will be drawn up in advance of the ceremony, as would be standard practice.

The 2020 awards will be the 17th edition of the Camogie Association All-Stars. Champions Kilkenny will be expected to take home the lion’s share of awards after overcoming Cork and Galway en route to a 14th All-Ireland crown in mid-December.

The GAA’s 2020 All-Star awards - the 50th year of the awards - is set to take place the weekend after next.

There has been no official word from the LGFA as to whether they too will have an All-Stars ceremony to celebrate the outstanding ladies footballers of 2020.

