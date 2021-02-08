Seán Kelly: Dublin GAA has had ‘enough help’ now

Former GAA president Seán Kelly, a key figure in securing and distributing extra funding for Dublin GAA in the 2000s, believes they’ve had “enough help” now and don’t need any more.

The Fine Gael MEP was GAA chief between 2003 and 2006 and helped implement the Strategic Review Committee’s recommendation of 2002 to pump extra coaching money into the capital.

Almost 20 years on, ex-Westmeath footballer John Connellan is leading the drive for a realignment of funding given Dublin’s success and the county’s ability to generate its own funding.

Connellan claims the €16.6m invested in Dublin between 2007 and 2017 is a “disproportionate level of funding” giving the county an “unfair advantage”.

Speaking on the Mind Body Soul podcast, Kelly said that while he supported the investment initially he would now like to give “weaker counties” a “leg up”.

“At that time, I was chairing a Dublin subcommittee with the chairman of the county board, the late John Bailey, to get funding for Dublin on foot of an investigation by what was known as the SRC, at the time chaired by former GAA president Peter Quinn, where they expressed alarm at the lack of presence the GAA had in the capital,” said Kelly.

“I think getting the funding for Dublin, which we got, both from Central Council and the Leinster Council and indeed from the Government — because we had Bertie Ahern, an ardent Dub — so the funding was got, it was utilised very well.

“Also, I think the opening of Croke Park at that time gave the brand a new image, to the GAA in Dublin add in the funding and people flocked to the clubs who utilised the money exceptionally well.

“Now I think they’ve got enough help. They don’t need to be helped to run any more, they’re now actually galloping ahead of everyone else.

“I think they’re also able to make their own funding through extra sponsorship, they even have associate sponsors, people lining up to be involved. So they’re more than well capable of existing and it’s now I think time to do more for the weaker counties in particular and try to give them a leg up as well.”

Kelly also advised the GAA to think strongly about the excitement generated by last season’s one-off knockout Championship, as Tipperary and Cavan won surprise provincial titles.

Congress will shortly consider proposals for Championship reform while retaining the status quo, including the Super 8s, is also an option.

“After watching the Championship last year, and even though Kerry suffered, that was really part of the drama that you couldn’t get other than in a knockout competition,” said the Kilcummin man.

“There might be room for maybe qualifiers but then you need to go to knockout pretty quickly. The old format of the Super 8s wouldn’t really sit in with that at all. I think we have to look at the effect of last year.”

The full interview on the Mind Body Soul podcast with former GAA President Sean Kelly is available here: