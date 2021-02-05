Former Waterford captain and ex-Kerry keeper join Shane Ronayne's Déise backroom team

New Waterford football boss Shane Ronayne has brought in former Déise captain Paul Whyte as selector and former Kerry shot-stopper Tomás Mac an tSaoir as goalkeeping coach for the 2021 season.
Whyte was forced to retire from the inter-county game in 2018, at the age of 26, due to chronic hip problems. The Kilrossanty attacker delivered 2-47 in fourteen Championship appearances for the white and blue. In the 2013 All-Ireland qualifiers, he kicked eight points against Galway at Pearse Stadium as Niall Carew's side lost by a point (1-12 to 0-14).
Tom McGlinchey made him captain in 2017 and that summer, Whyte starred as a sweeper when the Déise ran Cork close in Dungarvan (1-12 to 1-11).
He played four NFL matches in 2018 before his injury flared up and three specialists informed him that there was no cartilage left in his hips.
Whyte has played through the pain barrier for his club in recent years. From full-forward, he inspired Kilrossanty to a county final appearance in 2018 where they lost to The Nire.
Ed Burke of Moyle Rovers in Tipperary will coach the team. He previously served as Tipp ladies football trainer when Shane Ronayne was manager.
Tomás Mac an tSaoir played National League for the Kingdom in 2011 and 2012 and was understudy to Brendan Kealy for the 2011 All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin. The An Ghaeltacht goalkeeper also represented the green and gold at minor, under 21, and junior level, winning an All-Ireland under-21 medal in 2008. He previously worked under Ronayne with the UCC ladies.
James Cooney (Brickey Rangers) is back on board on statistics. Déise minor boss Tim Lenehan from the Shamrocks club has been assigned the role of team secretary.