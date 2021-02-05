Former Waterford captain and ex-Kerry keeper join Shane Ronayne's Déise backroom team

New Waterford football boss Shane Ronayne has brought in former Déise captain Paul Whyte as selector and former Kerry shot-stopper Tomás Mac an tSaoir as goalkeeping coach for the 2021 season.

Whyte was forced to retire from the inter-county game in 2018, at the age of 26, due to chronic hip problems. The Kilrossanty attacker delivered 2-47 in fourteen Championship appearances for the white and blue. In the 2013 All-Ireland qualifiers, he kicked eight points against Galway at Pearse Stadium as Niall Carew's side lost by a point (1-12 to 0-14).