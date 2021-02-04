New Cork GAA jersey revealed

The new Cork GAA jersey, the first in association with new sponsors Sports Direct, has been unveiled. The jersey is designed and manufactured in collaboration with O’Neills and, according to Cork GAA, "celebrates the three core pillars of clubs, schools and county that together form the foundation of Cork GAA".

In support of the sponsorship of Cork GAA, Sports Direct has also launched its #BornToPlay in collaboration with artist Outsider YP and a specially commissioned track “Rebel”. The accompanying video pays homage to Cork and its historic contribution to Gaelic Games through the years.

Sports Direct teamed up with six current and two former Cork players to launch the campaign, including hurling and football captains, Patrick Horgan and Ian Maguire, as well as former hurling and football captains, Tomás Mulcahy and Larry Tompkins.

Speaking at today’s launch, Sports Direct Managing Director Leonard Brassel said: “We are incredibly proud to begin this journey with Cork GAA. Cork is a unique place in Ireland and boasts a proud history within the GAA. The People’s Republic of Cork is known for its passionate support of both football and hurling and all of us at Sports Direct share this passion for Gaelic Games. Over the past three years, we have been Official Supporters of five grassroots club and, this year, we will extend this grassroots support to incorporate six additional clubs, bringing the total to 11 clubs nationwide. We are delighted to take the next step from club sponsorship to county sponsorship and look forward to working with Cork GAA over the next five years celebrating their dedication and passion in support of the further development of Gaelic Games in Cork.”

Cork GAA football captain, Ian Maguire, pictured following the announcement of Sports Direct’s new five-year sponsorship deal with Cork GAA that will see Sports Direct support the men’s senior, Under 20 and Minor teams in both codes and provide a new personalised boot partnership for the senior panels. The new Cork GAA jersey was also launched today and celebrates the three core pillars of clubs, schools and county, that together, form the foundation of Cork GAA. The newly-launched jersey is now available exclusively through Sports Direct Ireland online https://ie.sportsdirect.com/, until stores across the country re-open. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan commented: “We are delighted to welcome Sports Direct on board as the new sponsor of Cork GAA. We are really looking forward to working with them over the coming years and look forward to seeing our teams back in action in this fantastic new jersey in the future. The commercial relationship with Sports Direct is part of Cork County Board’s wider One Cork initiative, which will drive future success for Cork GAA both on, and off, the field. By putting the three pillars of clubs, schools and county together on the jersey, we want to show every player of every age that they are part of this shared future.”

The five-year sponsorship deal is reputed to be worth €400,000 a year to the county up to 2025, with further six-figure bonuses on offer for All-Ireland success in either hurling or football.

Earlier today, Cork GAA thanked Chill Insurance for its eight-year sponsorship of the county's teams.

Cork GAA Chairperson, Marc Sheehan said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank our friends at Chill Insurance for their support over the last few years, we have journeyed through some great games and I wish them the very best in their future endeavours."

Kevin O’Donovan added: “It has been a pleasure partnering with Chill Insurance and I look forward to welcoming them back to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and continuing the friendships made during our tenure together.”

#thankyou #chillinsurance @Chill_Insurance Chill Insurance pic.twitter.com/uuhc4M7ZRn — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) February 3, 2021

Head of Marketing of Chill Insurance, Fergal Lynch noted: “Chill Insurance have had eight great years as main sponsorship partner with Cork GAA. We wish Cork every success in 2021 and beyond. We will always be a Rebels supporter.”