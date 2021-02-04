Tipp appoint new bosses for minor hurling and U20 football 

James Woodlock has been appointed as Tipperary minor hurling manager. The Drom & Inch clubman takes over from club colleague Paul Collins who stepped down at the end of the 2020 campaign.

And Tipperary have also appointed a new football U20 boss, with former Dublin footballer Paddy Christie — a member of David Power's senior setup — to replace Tom McGlinchey.

Woodlock, who retired from inter-county hurling in 2015 having won three Munster medals, has been working with Tipperary development squads including the Under-16 panel for the past two years.

He also worked with his club in last year's Tipp SHC, reaching the semi-final where they were beaten by winners Kiladangan.

He will be joined on the minor management team by his former Tipperary Teammate Conor O’Brien of Eire Óg Annacarthy Donohill, along with Damian Ryan of Portroe, Brendan Ferris from Marlfield and Cormac McGrath of Ballinahinch.

The group of selectors have been appointed on a three-year term with a review at the end of year two.

Tipperary have now confirmed all management teams for 2021, though further appointments may be made in the coming weeks.

Senior Hurling: Liam Sheedy (Manager), Darragh Egan, Tommy Dunne, Eoin Kelly, Eamon O’Shea

Senior Football: David Power (Manager), Charlie McGeever, Paddy Christie, Joe Hayes (Toomevara), Tommy Toomey, Declan Browne.

Under 20 Hurling: John Devane (Manager), Richie Ruth, Dan Hackett, Ken Dunne, Jason Forristal (S & C)

Under 20 Football: Paddy Christie (Manager) with senior football selectors.

Minor Hurling: James Woodlock (Manager), Conor O’Brien, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan, Cormac McGrath.

Minor Football: Johnny Nevin (Manager), Peter Creedon (Coach), Christopher Ryan, Adrian Cooke.