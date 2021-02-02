Cork County Board giving 'due consideration' to Ronan McCarthy's 12-week ban

Cork County Board giving 'due consideration' to Ronan McCarthy's 12-week ban

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy during an Allianz League clash last year. McCarthy faces a three-month ban for breaching training guidelines. Picture: :David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 20:39
Eoghan Cormican

There was no confirmation at this evening’s Cork County Board meeting that the executive will appeal the 12-week ban handed down to Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy for breaching training guidelines, with delegates told “due consideration” is being given to the suspension handed down by Croke Park.

As well as McCarthy’s proposed three-month ban, Cork is also facing the loss of home advantage for one of the county’s Division 2 Allianz League games.

Both sanctions arise from Cork’s team gathering on Youghal beach early last month. A Croke Park committee found Cork’s ‘team-building’ session on Youghal beach to be in breach of Rule 6.45 which precludes collective training outside the specified window.

Down have been hit with the same penalties for their gathering at Abbey CBS in Newry last month.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan informed county board delegates this evening that a decision has not yet been made as to whether Cork will fight the two penalties.

“We have received disciplinary notice from the Ard Stiúrthóir, due to the events on Youghal Beach. There are proposed penalties of losing home advantage for one match and a 12-week suspension for the manager. Those two proposed penalties, we are giving due consideration at present as to whether we will seek a hearing or not.”

