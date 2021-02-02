Training ban breaches must be considered in GAA return date

A member of the GAA’s Covid-19 advisory group admits training breaches have to be factored in when announcing a return date for inter-county training.

Ulster GAA’s head of operations Stephen McGeehan listed the recent actions by Cork and Down as issues that have to be considered in setting a date along with the number of Covid-19 cases on the island.

The advisory body meet again the week after next and with the end of March considered “a definite possibility” for the start of the Allianz Leagues and the GAA committed to providing four weeks of pre-season, county squads may be able to gather again at the end of the month.

But McGeehan explained the GAA can’t undo all the efforts they have made just so county teams can think they will get a head-start on others.

“I think in relation to inter-county, the first thing that’s different to last year which is positive is that we had a 2020 season albeit a shortened one when players, management teams, county committees, the public got used to how we were doing our business with all the arrangements and risk assessments and everything worked very well. There’s not as much re-education to be done.

“The difficulty we have is last year when we resumed the two jurisdictions were emerging with a stepped plan to relaxing restrictions and reopening society. The health services north and south are under a lot of pressure and community transmission is higher than it was at that time too.

“The third element is we have these circumstances where we have had these breaches of the training ban and proposed penalties have been sent to those counties. We need to make sure after all the good work done by the GAA from top to bottom that we don’t undermine that by people ignoring the rules or trying to bend the rules.

“Last time around, everybody was clear on matters. This time around, we made a change as the authorities have said we are entitled to run elite training but I think we are being responsible in saying the conditions right now are not suitable for that but I do hope it can start soon.”

Protocols such as the use of team buses, training arrangements, and the use of dressing rooms will all be reviewed before the next Covid-19 advisory meeting, McGeehan confirmed.

“The use of the app system was one of our best successes we did last year - we had over 11 million single registrations between all of the activities. In relation to travel and training environments, we’ll look at the circumstances that prevail right now.

“I would be very keen when schools return that as well as inter-county and with children are mixing with each other that we’re able to introduce a gradual response and allow youth teams and cohorts to get out again when it’s safe to do so.”

McGeehan would hope Level 2 restrictions aren’t required for clubs to return to action as was the case in 2020. With vaccinations being rolled out, he highlighted the circumstances have changed.

“The levels in the 26 counties meant clubs required Level 2 to play games but I really believe governments and governing bodies need to reflect what is happening now and be flexible about what different measures will be in 2021.

“One thing clear is this pandemic is affecting communities differently than it did in 2020 so I don’t think we should be inhibited by previous restrictions. One of the things coming across is if the trajectory of reducing cases continues in the months ahead hopefully we can get as much participation as possible.”

Ballinderry man McGeehan is optimistic the GAA can negotiate the north and south jurisdiction divide in organising a return to play just as it did last year.

“I actually think the GAA leadership deserves great credit from the Uachtarán’s (John Horan) statement on The Sunday Game last May that we were going to move as one Association. Contrast that to the fact it has taken almost 11 months for the Irish government, the Northern Executive, and the London government to get them to the same level of restrictions and school closures and sports.

“The GAA deserve great credit for managing all the change in circumstances north and south. As things open up again, there are going to be some nuances to encounter but I would be confident that we will all be moving together at the same time. Every time we talk, we’re talking about the 32 counties.”