Paul Galvin turns down Kerry coaching role

Logistical issues and work commitments are believed to have prevented the Mayo-based 41-year-old from linking up with the Kingdom.
Paul Galvin

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 15:43
John Fogarty

Paul Galvin will not be joining the Kerry management team, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The four-time All-Ireland winner had held discussions with manager Peter Keane about coming on board as a coach for this coming season. However, logistical issues and work commitments are believed to have prevented the Mayo-based 41-year-old from linking up.

Galvin, who managed Wexford in the early part of last year before leaving due to his relocation to Mayo, had given serious consideration to the idea of working with his former team-mates Tommy Griffin and Maurice Fitzgerald in Keane’s set-up.

Former Kerry U21 Kieran Cronin is likely to be one of the new faces in this year’s coaching team. The St Michael’s Foilmore man, who managed his club to back-to-back South Kerry senior titles in his 20s before having stints with Macroom and Legion, was part of Jack O’Connor’s Kerry U21 set-up when he coached the Cork-based players. He is a qualified strength and conditioning coach.

Keane could yet add another coach to his group after the departure of Donie Buckley in March of last year. Buckley is now Monaghan’s head coach in Seamus McEnaney's management team after Conor Laverty left at the end of last season to take charge of Down’s U21s.

