Injuries force Cork defender Tomás Clancy to retire

Cork defender Tomás Clancy has been forced to retire from inter-county football due to injury.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut in 2013, did not play a part in last year’s Championship following a serious calf and ankle injury playing for Fermoy in September.

Clancy claimed Munster U21 and junior honours in 2011 before he made his senior bow in a league game against Dublin two years later.

His decision was announced by Fermoy and the Cork County Board last night. “@fermoygaa wish Tomás Clancy well in his retirement from Cork football. A leader he consistently performed with discipline, passion we are proud of his inter-county contribution. Fermoy colours only now for the future. Thank you.”

The message on Cork GAA’s social platforms read: “Best wishes to Tomás Clancy on his retirement from inter-county football. Tomás has given great service to Cork over the last number of years. Thank you and best wishes for the future and hopefully Tomás will be playing with @fermoygaa in the future.

Twice a Sigerson Cup and Cork SFC winner with UCC, the university also paid tribute to Clancy: “Best of luck to Tomás Clancy on inter-county retirement. Holder of 2 Sigersons and a Senior County with UCC. Top class man and a top class cat as well. Still more in the tank for Fermoy GAA.”