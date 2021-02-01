GAA's provincial club games likely to spill into 2022

GAA director of club, players, and games administration Feargal McGill has revealed the 2021 provincial club finals could be pushed into January 2022 if the inter-county season is delayed further.

As a result of the anticipated late start to the inter-county season, the All-Ireland club semi-finals are likely to be rescheduled for the start of next year.

However, in the monthly GAA newsletter McGill has confirmed there is a strong possibility the end of the 2021 provincial championships will also spill into 2022.

“There will be a club season,” said McGill. “Regardless of whether the inter-county season is delayed or not, our intention is not to compromise on the time available to clubs. If the inter-county season were to get delayed, we would look at pushing the concluding stages of the AIB Provincial and All-Ireland Championships into January of 2022.

“This would ensure the overall period of time available in the calendar for counties to stage their internal club championships would not be negatively affected by any delay in getting the inter-county season up and running.”

McGill has asked club players to give the split season time before they see the benefits such as certainty of games.

“One thing I would ask of club players is to be patient. In introducing a split season, we are talking about changing a culture and a way of doing things and it will take time for county boards to adjust competition structures and timings.

“They will not all get it right on the first go; but over a period of two or three years, if the split season is persisted with, I am hugely confident that counties will be able to put in place an improved club programme and greater certainty for our club players.”

Also in the newsletter, GAA president John Horan expressed his fears for society if it continues to be affected by the negativity of social media.

Looking back on his three years in office, he said: “Some of the criticism can be unwarranted and unreasonable, and social media can be a breeding ground for commentary designed to grab attention rather than be based in accuracy.

“I’d worry for the future of society if negativity driven on social media goes unchecked it could potentially prove a barrier to people opting to make public contributions.

“For my part, it wasn’t something that deflected me from our work.

“I believed in what the GAA was doing and negativity needs the oxygen of attention and reaction to survive and if you don’t provide it, then it struggles.”

- The newsletter can be accessed at gaa.ie now.