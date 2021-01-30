GAA hope for greater clarity return to play timings next week

Monday’s meeting of the Covid advisory committee, which includes Professor Mary Horgan a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, are to advise on when might be the most appropriate time for inter-county training to return
Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 16:53
John Fogarty

Central Council delegates have been told the GAA might have a clearer picture about a return to play next week.

Monday’s meeting of the Covid advisory committee, which includes Professor Mary Horgan a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, are to advise on when might be the most appropriate time for inter-county training to return.

The GAA’s management committee are then expected to meet before a decision is made but the situation at present would indicate March 5 will be the earliest date for collective training to take place.

As the Irish Examiner reported earlier this week, several motions due to be debated at a remote Annual Congress next month have been deferred to an in-person Special Congress later this year.

Those proposals anticipated to generate significant debate will be discussed then as it is believed discussing them via videoconferencing would not be conducive. A booklet with the motions that will be on the Clár next month will be released to the counties next week.

However, on the strength of arguments made by leading hurling counties the proposal by the standing playing rules committee to introduce a sin bin for cynical play that prevents a goal-scoring opportunity will be heard in February.

It had been argued by GAA director general Tom Ryan that the motion may be too complex to argue remotely but such was the insistence of those counties that it will now be debated prior to the start of this season.

The motion by the playing rules body, part of which also applies to football, recommends a penalty be awarded for an aggressive foul in or outside the large rectangle. However, in hurling if the foul is a cynical one - a deliberate pull-down, trip with hands, arm, leg, foot or hurley or careless use of the hurley - the player will be off the field for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, there was frustration among some delegates about the lack of information forthcoming regarding finances. GAA chiefs could not confirm if borrowings will be applied for or the possibility of further Government funding (along with other sports organisations the GAA gave an update on their situation to Government officials on Thursday), while they couldn’t say if there will be changes to the structure of the calendar based on the delayed start.

One delegate raised questions about the amount of detail regarding alterations that has been reported in the media and insisted Central Council should be the first to know if they are any.

