Paul Flynn stepping down as GPA chief executive

Paul Flynn is stepping down as chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), the Irish Examiner has learned.

The six-time All-Ireland SFC winner with Dublin took up the role in September 2018, succeeding former Limerick hurler Seamus Hickey who had filled the role on a temporary basis.

Flynn, 34, informed the GPA board of directors of his resignation on Wednesday and the national executive committee and players were informed this afternoon.

He is expected to remain in the position until later this year as he currently oversees the merger of the GPA and WGPA. A new players’ charter is due to be negotiated with the GPA this year with expenses expected to be reduced again as there are currently no gate receipts.

In November, the GPA signed off on a new four-year protocol with the GAA, which saw the organisation retain a 15% share of the GAA’s net commercial revenue.

Four-time All-Star Flynn joined the GPA from Lincoln Recruitment having been a member of the GPA board and national executive committee since 2012.

The change of guard means the GPA are looking for a fifth chief executive in as many years. Appointed in 2003 having been chairman previously, current Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell was GPA chief executive until December 2016.

Ex-Kildare star Dermot Earley succeeded him in February 2017 and held the position until January of the following year having chosen to return to the Defence Forces.