Tom Condon departs Limerick hurling with 'a smile on my face and tear in my eye'

Limerick defender Tom Condon has stepped away from the inter-county game.

The Knockaderry man, who came on in the 2018 All-Ireland final win over Galway but didn’t feature in last year’s Championship glory, announced his decision via the Limerick County Board this afternoon. He made his debut in 2009 and claimed three Munster medals.

“With a smile on my face and tear in my eye the time has come for me to step away from the intercounty hurling scene and this, what I can only describe as ‘Limerick family’,” wrote the 33-year-old.

“Words cannot describe what this group of people have done for me both as a hurler and a person on and off the field through bad and good times, I am forever grateful to all.

“I am blessed to be able to walk away with some of the best friendships and memories that will last a lifetime and knowing that I have played with and against some of the top athletes in the game!”

Condon thanked his family including his wife Sarah and son Nicky as well as his club and the current Limerick set-up.

“Big thank you to all the Limerick managers and coaches especially John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and Caroline Currid.

To the selectors, backroom and medical teams over the years who kept faith in me and gave me the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream.

“To the County Board Officials past and present, in particular present chairperson John Cregan and long serving secretary Mike O’Riordan for their guidance and help, there was never an issue.”

He continued with acknowledgement of Limerick sponsor JP McManus. “To JP, Noreen and all the McManus family for their continued support to Limerick through the good and bad times , who have always gone above and beyond for Limerick a sincere thank you. And lastly and by no means least the Limerick public and supporters, who have stuck by us through thick and thin and are without doubt the best supporters in Ireland. I thank you all for this unrivalled support over the years, the buzz and roar of the crowd running onto the pitch representing Limerick will be greatly missed!

“I look forward to supporting Limerick to future glory from a different perspective. Luimneach Abú.”