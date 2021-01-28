Clare legend Gary Brennan hangs up his boots

Clare legend Gary Brennan has retired from inter-county football.

Brennan, who made his Championship debut in 2007, is considered to be one of the greatest footballers the county has produced with his displays earning him a place in the Irish Compromise Rules squad along with an All-Star nomination in 2016.

Brennan looked set to hang up his boots last year but the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered plans to go travelling so he returned to the squad for the conclusion of the National Football League before their season was ended with a Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

During his 13 year career Brennan captained Clare as they secured successive promotions from Division 4 and Division 3 of the NFL while he was an integral figure during the county’s run to the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2016.

Though football success at senior level has eluded him with Clondegad, he led them to their first county final appearance in 2017 when they were defeated by Kilmurry Ibrickane.

Ballyea have also benefited from his talents with Brennan an ever-present member of their side which won a first Clare senior hurling championship in 2016, following this with success in the Munster club and an appearance in the All-Ireland final where Dublin outfit Cuala proved too strong.

The St Flannan’s College Irish and PE teacher is set to represent both Clondegad and Ballyea at club level in 2021.

His departure became known on a week when it was confirmed that Colm Collins would return for an eighth season in charge of the Banner. Collins is on the hunt for a new coach following Brian Carson’s exit, ex player Enda Coughlan, former Kerry netminder Declan O’Keeffe, Declan Downes and Rob Mulcahy will all remain as part of Collins’ management.