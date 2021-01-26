'A different jumper presentation but a very special one': Bríd Stack honoured ahead of AFLW season

“In what has been a very difficult week for her she has been nothing but a star,” tweeted GWS Giants team-mate Cora Staunton
Bríd Stack receives her first GWS Giants jersey. Picture: @duckie15

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 19:28
Stephen Barry

It wasn’t the circumstances anyone would’ve wanted or expected, but in the week Bríd Stack should’ve been making her AFLW debut, she was presented with her first GWS Giants jersey.

While Stack’s neck fracture, sustained on her pre-season debut against Adelaide Crows, has ruled her out of Sunday’s visit to Fremantle Dockers and much of the rest of the season, she remains a core part of the group.

The jumper presentation is a traditional ritual among Aussie Rules clubs where the player is given their jersey in front of team-mates ahead of their debut or the new season, often accompanied by a pep talk invoking the history of the club and the progress made by the player to get to that point.

So it was Stack’s arrival was honoured as she received her no.15 jersey from Mayo star and Giants team-mate Cora Staunton.

“A different jumper presentation but a very special one,” tweeted Staunton. “Honoured to present @BridStackie with her 1st Giants jumper.

“In what has been a very difficult week for her she has been nothing but a star. Really hope we get the chance to play in the orange & charcoal together.” 

Stack tweeted last week that she was “devastated but counting my blessings” since the injury.

Stack is on the long road to recovery after the nightmare incident, tweeting last Wednesday: “Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. Thanks for all the lovely messages, to all involved with the GWS Giants, to the exemplary healthcare staff in Adelaide and to a little man whose hugs make everything better.”

