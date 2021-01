Paudie Murray was last night ratified as Cork senior camogie manager for 2021 - his 10th season in a row at the helm.

Since his appointment in 2012, Murray has steered the county to All-Ireland titles in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Cork were defeated in the 2019 and 2020 semi-finals losing out to the eventual champions, Galway and Kilkenny respectively.

An impressive backroom team has also been finalised with Murray's brother, Kevin, appointed as the lead coach.

Cork senior camogie management for 2021 Manager: Paudie Murray; Lead coach: Kevin Murray; Coaching team: Matthew Twomey, Teddy O Donovan, Mark McNulty; Performance analysts: Niall Collins, Conor Weir; Strength & conditioning: Kevin Dunne; Nutritionist: Eoin Galvin; Performance coach: Barry Corkery; Physio: David Niblock; Doctor: Dr Paul O’Keeffe; Logistics: Damien Murray, Anthony O Neill; Board liaison officer: Marian McCarthy.