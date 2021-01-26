GAA yet to seek additional Government aid to offset Covid hit to finances

The GAA have yet to apply for further financial aid from the Government, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media have confirmed.

Following the €15 million State subvention towards the running of the 2020 Championships, the GAA are expected to make another submission for this year’s inter-county calendar.

However, they have yet to make contact with the department. On Thursday, the GAA will attend a meeting of the Covid-19 sports monitoring group chaired by Minister Jack Chambers.

“The Department has not received any request from the GAA for further funding support for running competitions this year,” a department spokesperson said.

“All requests for funding support submitted to Sport Ireland and/or the Department will be assessed on their merits and considered in the context of the exchequer funding allocated in the Estimates of Expenditure for 2021.

“The Ministers continue to engage with the GAA and other sporting bodies on a regular basis. Sport Ireland, as the statutory body responsible for the development of sport, increasing participation at all levels and raising standards, including the allocation of funding across its various programmes, is also in regular contact with all the sporting bodies in respect of the financial pressures faced at present.” At Thursday’s meeting, Minister Chambers will given an update on how the various sporting bodies have been impacted by the pandemic and the financial challenges facing them.

The GAA’s management committee and Central Council will meet later this week where the postponement of the Allianz Leagues is expected to be confirmed. The competition is due to commence at the end of February and conclude in early April with the provincial championship beginning in late April.

There remains the possibility the leagues could be shelved entirely despite the finishing positions in the football competition having a determining effect on the All-Ireland SFC qualifier system.