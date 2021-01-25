Cap county training at three per week, says Connacht secretary Prenty

Connacht GAA secretary John Prenty wants the number of inter-county training sessions capped at three per week, and two on the week of a game.

Prenty said the GAA “stumbled” upon a workable formula during the restarted 2020 season that delivered a “high quality” All-Ireland championship despite the amount of money being pumped into team preparations falling by 40% on the year previous.

Going forward, the Connacht GAA secretary has recommended that county panels be allowed to train no more than three times a week, backroom teams be confined to 12 personnel, team expenses to continue to be paid by Croke Park with no more than 32 players per panel having their expenses covered centrally.

Team expenses for the shortened 2020 inter-county season came in at €18.7m, a 37% reduction on the 2019 figure of €29.9m.

The 2018 ESRI report found that players are spending up to 31 hours per week fulfilling inter-county commitments, a figure that would surely drop if Prenty’s proposal of a maximum two get-togethers on the week of a game was enforced.

“For a number of years I have decried the excessive costs of the inter-county game, in particular the year-on-year increases in expenditure. The way that 2020 panned out meant that the previous demands of inter-county team managers and players to train more, have more professional staff involved, and consequently spend more could not be accommodated as 2020 had to be different and we managed to have a very exciting, high quality inter-county championship with county team costs at a fraction of the year before,” Prenty wrote in his annual report ahead of Thursday's Connacht convention.

"Maybe we have stumbled onto a formula for the future: Split season; match-day panels of 26; senior team panel expenses for 32 players (all counties should be confined to 32); team expenses paid centrally, with additional costs confirmed by the auditor.

“Teams allowed to train a maximum of three times per week. Two sessions plus a game. GPA cooperation is required to police this. Official off-season enshrined in fixtures calendar.

“Back room size confined to 12 officially. Counties carrying huge backroom teams has shown to be unnecessary, in my opinion, whereby some counties have almost a backroom panel on a one-to-one ratio with the players. Reduction measures are required to be done in this area.

“To fully comply with the above, it may be necessary to confine the injury benefit fund for inter-county players from the official return to play dates until the end of competition for each squad.

“Hopefully, the runaway train of previous years can be slowed down to keep within the speed limits.”

With their income having been decimated by the lack of crowds at last year’s provincial championship games, Prenty said the current financial situation of Connacht GAA “will have a huge impact on our operational capability long into the future”.

“At the minute, there is little or no prospect of attendances at our championship games and it is important that the council is allowed to avail of any streaming opportunities which are available for non-live televised games. There will be a need for the incoming council to examine our financial situation, going forward, at an early date.”

A member of the fixture calendar review task force, the Connacht Council secretary welcomed the adoption of a split season model and the decision to fill the first half of the season with inter-county activity.

“The decision, by Ard Chomhairle, to go with inter-county games first has given a major boost to clubs and club players who can now look forward to some quality playing time, in the summer and autumn months, in the knowledge that the availability of their county colleagues will not be hindered by the inter-county game and the vagaries of inter-county managers. It should also bring a welcome boost to county board coffers.”

Elsewhere in his report, Prenty praised the GAA’s community response during the first lockdown of last spring and early summer.

“As an association, one of our greatest strengths has always been coming to the assistance of our friends, neighbours and the local community in times of crisis. Covid-19 brought this to the fore all year and we can be justifiably proud of the efforts of all of our clubs and volunteers in helping the vulnerable in their respective communities by demonstrating what a club and community is all about by ensuring that life was made a little easier for those who were cocooning and isolated in their communities “Our efforts, on the ground, yet again proved that our association is more rooted in our parishes and communities than any of our government departments or agencies.”