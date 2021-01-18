After a ‘scary few hours’, Bríd Stack back on her feet

Bríd Stack’s husband has admitted they went through a “scary few hours” when they weren’t sure of the outcome from the serious neck fracture sustained in her AFL pre-season debut on Sunday.

Stack has been released from hospital and is on the long road to recovery, her AFL club in Sydney confirmed. The Cork legend suffered the injury near the end of her debut with the GWS Giants in a practice match in Norwood, outside Adelaide.

Local media reported that the 34-year-old Cork woman was attempting to tackle an opponent when she collided with Adelaide’s Ebony Marinoff, who has since been cited over the incident by the AFL.

Paramedics attended to Stack for half an hour before she was taken to hospital. Subsequent scans revealed Stack has a ‘stable fracture’ of the C7 vertebra though no injury to the surrounding nerves. She does not require surgery but will wear a neck brace for around six weeks, a Giants statement said.

However, she will not be cutting her AFL adventure short. “She is expected to make a full recovery and will remain in Australia and a key part of the team as she rehabilitates from her injury,” a club statement added.

Bríd Stack sustained a ‘stable fracture’ of the C7 vertebra.

However the fracture of the C7 vertebra will sideline her for a couple of months, and rule her out for much of the Giants’ AFLW campaign, which is due to kick off in Perth against Fremantle on January 31.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that there were fears Stack could have sustained life-altering damage after the horror incident on Sunday, her first outing in the code.

But her husband Carthach Keane has confirmed that Bríd, 34, was “up and about” and though still in a good deal of pain, was happy to be starting the process of rehabilitation.

“Brid still doesn’t have full feeling or full strength, but she will get there, that’s the main thing. She was lucky, it could have been so much worse, but the club (GWS Giants) have been absolutely superb. They couldn’t do enough for us, helping with everything from babysitters to physio and her rehab going forward,” Newcestown man Keane said.

Stack was released from hospital early on Monday to re-join the Giants squad who are based in Adelaide for at least the next two weeks.

Giants head of Women’s Football, Bri Harvey said: “This was an incredibly unfortunate accident and we’re thankful that Bríd has avoided serious injury.

“Bríd and her family have made incredible sacrifices to come to Australia to play in the AFL Women’s competition and we will be supporting them all the way through her recovery. We’d like to thank all those who provided Bríd with the best possible care both at the ground and in hospital across Sunday.” Recently the club’s head coach Alan McConnell lauded Stack’s gutsy decision to give the code a go down under.

“What an amazing thing for our footy club, that a young woman is willing to not just move herself here to play Aussie Rules but to bring her 12-month-old son and her husband, as well, in the current COVID-19 environment,” McConnell said. “It’s just an amazingly courageous thing to do. We’re grateful and hopefully we can make the best of the opportunity for all involved.”

The Adelaide opponent involved in the incident, Ebony Marinoff, will face a disciplinary tribunal after conducting a review of the incident.

“Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as careless contact, severe impact and high contact,” read the AFL statement.

“The incident was classified as a direct referral to the Tribunal and (Marinoff) cannot be offered an early plea.”