O'Neills to continue producing Cork jerseys after Sports Direct sponsorship

It had been speculated that one of the British sports retail giant's own brands may produce the kit
File photo of Cork GAA jerseys

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 18:53
John Fogarty

O’Neills will continue to be the shirt manufacturers of Cork GAA’s jerseys when Sports Direct are confirmed as the county’s new sponsors.

It had been speculated with the forthcoming announcement of the €2m multi-year deal between the county board and the British sports retail giant that one of their own brands may produce the kit.

However, sources close to the agreement insist that will not be happening as Dublin and Strabane-based company O’Neills are to continue their long relationship with Cork.

Even if Sports Direct wanted to, they may not have been able to commission their own designers to make the kit.

Rule 1.18 (a) of the GAA’s Official Guide states: “All jerseys, shorts, stockings, tracksuits [tops and bottoms] and kitbags, worn and/or used for official matches, in pre-match or post-match television or video interviews, player walk-ups and photographs, shall be of Irish manufacture. This requirement shall also apply to replica playing gear.”

The official launch of the new jersey is expected to take place next month. Last week, county chairman Marc Sheehan said it was “a matter of regret to the board that information had come into the public domain prior to the intended launch of this arrangement”.

