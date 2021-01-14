Pandemic 'put football in focus' for Michael Darragh MacAuley

Dublin midfielder Michael Darragh MacAuley admits the pandemic “put football in focus and took out the little things” last season.

“You could look at it as Covid taking everything away from us, or you could take a glass-half-full look at it, that we were lucky enough to have something to do in the last lockdown and we could operate fully,” said the Ballyboden St Endas clubman.

“It put football in focus and took out the little things - the bit of crack after a match or the nights out or the weekend breaks, or even the crack before a game.

“Any time we were in a dressing-room even for a short amount of time we were in masks, so it took everything away and just left the football.

It highlighted that football is an important part of it but probably not the most important part - it’s about the relationships around it.

“It was cool to have something to do. In discussing mental health it’s all about connection and purpose, and I think when you have a good balance of those your mental health is in a good place. Having loads of one and none of the other can be detrimental, and for a lot of sportspeople their whole purpose is wrapped up in football, or their sport.”

Speaking to Jim Carroll of Banter for First Fortnight, MacAuley described playing in an empty stadium as making “the best of a bad situation”.

“Having 82,000 people in Croke Park is a big thing when you’re doing the warm-up and marching around, but once the ball is thrown in you’re insulated (from that), you just turn into a blinkered lunatic and try to get on with your business.

“I remember going into my first match before 82,000 people, thinking the crowd would change everything and I wouldn’t know what was going on. But it didn’t - I remember Pat Gilroy (then Dublin manager) telling me once the ball was thrown in it was just me against my man and you forget the rest. I didn't take that advice, and if I gave it to someone before their first All-Ireland they probably wouldn’t take it either - but it’s true.

"You forget it and you just play the same game as though you were U13, you against your man and that’s it. It (the restrictions) took away some of the atmosphere but it was the best of a bad situation.”

First Fortnight is a charity that challenges mental health prejudice through arts and cultural action - see firstfortnight.ie for more.