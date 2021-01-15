Stephen Bennett fears sin-bin would 'ruin' hurling

Waterford forward Stephen Bennett has said the introduction of a 10-minute sin-bin would “ruin” the game of hurling and leave defenders afraid to tackle.

The GAA’s standing playing rules committee will bring a motion to Congress proposing that a penalty be awarded for a cynical foul - a deliberate pull-down or trip - that denies a goal-scoring opportunity in both of next year’s All-Ireland senior championships.

The offending player would also be dismissed for a period of 10 minutes.

Déise forward Bennett sees merit in the recommendation to award a penalty for goal-scoring opportunities that are cynically thwarted outside the large rectangle, but is opposed to the introduction of a 10-minute sin-bin for the infringing player.

“I think it would ruin it, to be honest,” he said of the proposed sin-bin.

“Ten minutes in the sin-bin is a lot in a hurling match, it could kind of ruin the game.

"You'd have backs that would be afraid to tackle you if that was the case.

“Maybe a penalty or something, if it was a cynical foul. But I don't agree with the sin-binning, no. I probably would agree that if you're fouled cynically inside the 45-metre line, that it's a penalty. That would stop teams fouling outside the field a bit more.”

Bennett himself was the victim of a cynical foul late on in last month’s All-Ireland final, the 25-year-old hauled down by Limerick’s William O’Donoghue as he went to shoot for goal.

“It was our fault for leaving [Limerick] into a position where they were eight or nine points up and were able to do that. But if it was the other way around, I'd be hoping that the boys would do the very same thing.”

What rankles more with Bennett is not the goals they were cynically denied towards the end of the decider, rather the green flag opportunities they failed to put away in the earlier stages of the final.

“We kinda snatched at a few. I missed a sitter, was it Diarmaid Byrnes who blocked it from five or six yards? In an All-Ireland final, you need them to go in, especially against a team like Limerick. We thought we didn’t give a good account of ourselves.

"In all of the games, we were good in pieces but we never put in a full 70-minute performance. So I think we need to work on more composure on the ball. By making silly mistakes we were letting teams back into it or allowing them to get ahead of us.”

It is composure, Bennett reckons, that sets Limerick apart from the chasing pack.

“They don't panic. Other teams, maybe, get the ball and they are panicking and trying to work it out. They're just a little bit more composed at the moment than a lot of teams. They'll hold the ball in the backline, pass it around. They'll wait for space and then the ball that the forwards get in is top class.

"They are that bit ahead of everyone so it is up to everyone to catch up to them.”