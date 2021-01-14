David Power thrilled to have Declan Browne on board with Tipp footballers 

Tipperary football boss David Power believes former All-Star Declan Browne will be a huge addition to their management team for the new season.

Power revealed he had previously asked the two-time All-Star winner to join up with him when he took charge of the Premier County in the 2019 season but Browne was unable to commit at that stage.

And as he tries to build on their superb Munster championship success of 2020, Power is thrilled to add him to a management team which also includes former Dublin player Paddy Christie, successful underage managers Tommy Toomey and Charlie McGeever, Michael McGeehin, Robbie Cannon and Joe Hayes.

“I would have spoken to Declan when I first went for the job back in 2019. Unfortunately he wasn’t able to commit. We spoke again before Christmas and he was really, really gunning to get in and really looking forward to it,” said Power, who led Tipperary to their first Munster title since 1935 late last year.

He told Tipp FM: “It’s great for the likes of Conor Sweeney or Michael Quinlivan; it’s great to have a former All-Star coming in that can give them something different and new. Also it’s a different voice. Declan is going to seamlessly come into the management group. He knows us all very well, he’d be very friendly with Paddy Christie. They would have done All-Star trips together and played with Ireland as well.”

With Australian Rules star Colin O’Riordan returning to the Sydney Swans following his provincial success, Power has bolstered his squad with former Munster rugby player Alan Tynan among those stepping up, although the panel will be trimmed once the national league starts.

“At the minute I wouldn’t be able to say that’s our league panel because we have a number of additional players coming in.

“We have Shane Ryan, Conor O’Sullivan and Liam Ryan coming in. A couple of others like Conor Bowe and Tom Meade too. Conor Bowe, people would know him from his U20 hurling exploits. He is a fella that really stood out to me during the club championship. I thought Shane Ryan (was impressive) too. That’s why they have got call-ins.

"Thankfully they have decided to put their lot in with us, which is great. It just shows you that we’re aiming to get these type of calibre of player to come in now, which is great for Tipperary football. We are trying to get more depth into our panel and also to get more quality into our panel.

"It’s important to push the lads that started last year. We want a very competitive panel and by having these players coming in, I think that’s going to help that.”