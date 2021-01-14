Tributes after passing of All-Ireland winning Cork manager Eamonn Ryan 

Cork LGFA has announced the passing of former All-Ireland winning manager Eamonn Ryan.

The association announced that Mr Ryan “passed on to his eternal rest this afternoon after a illness bravely fought.

“A legend in his own lifetime”

It is with huge sadness we inform you that Eamnon Ryan @GlenvilleGAA @WatergrasshillG @ucc_gaa @CorkLGFA & @OfficialCorkGAA passed on to his eternal rest this afternoon after a illness bravely fought. A legend in his own lifetime.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis . pic.twitter.com/WpDLrm6UHx — Cork LGFA (@CorkLGFA) January 14, 2021

The former corner-forward guided the Cork ladies football team 10 All-Ireland titles in 11 years.

Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy said that it was “incredibly” sad news.

“Eamonn gave so, so much to the GAA and LGFA over a lifetime and was unbelievably wise and generous with his wisdom. He will be very sadly missed. Condolences to all who mourn him.”

Tributes have been paid to Mr Ryan with one person on social media hailing him as a “fantastic servant”.

Another stated that he a “gentleman to the core” and the GAA community has lost a “wonderful soul”.