Legendary Cork football manager Eamonn Ryan passes away

Ten-time All-Ireland winning Cork ladies football manager Eamonn Ryan has passed away.

Cork LGFA posted on social media that Ryan had “passed on to his eternal rest this afternoon after an illness bravely fought”.

The Watergrasshill native spent 12 seasons in charge of the Cork senior ladies football team, winning 10 All-Irelands, 10 Munster championships, and nine National League titles during this time.

Ryan had previously served as manager of the Cork men’s senior football team in the early eighties. After finishing his tenure with the Cork ladies in late 2015, he once again got involved with the men’s senior set-up, taking up a backroom role in Peadar Healy’s management team.

As a player, Eamonn was part of the Cork football panel in the mid-1960s.

Cork LGFA today described him as “a legend in his own lifetime”.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Marie Hickey has paid tribute to Ryan this afternoon

Marie Hickey said: "Eamonn Ryan was a larger than life character who guided Cork to unprecedented success during his spell in charge.

“Eamonn’s managerial genius was very much to the fore as Cork won five successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior titles from 2005-2009, and another five-in-a-row from 2011-2015, while he was in charge.

“During Eamonn’s tenure, Cork were also crowned Division 1 National League Champions on nine occasions.

“Eamonn had a unique bond with the players he worked alongside, who all speak of his influence in glowing terms.

“Many of us in the LGFA also had the opportunity to get to know Eamonn on a personal level over the course of many years.

“He joined us on TG4 All Star tours abroad and he was such a personable character, and engaging company.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Eamonn’s passing and he leaves behind an incredible legacy.

“On behalf of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to pass on our sincere condolences to Eamonn’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.