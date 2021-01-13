Seoirse Bulfin and Joe Hayes urge Congress to maintain ‘vital’ maor foirne role

Two inter-county selectors who have taken on the ‘maor foirne’ role agree the on-field privileges of the running selector have to be clarified but insist doing away with the role is excessive.

As the GAA’s standing playing rules committee attempt to ban all non-medical on-field entrances at next month’s Congress having narrowly failed to do last year, Tipperary senior football selector Joe Hayes and Wexford hurling selector Seoirse Bulfin recognise there has to be change.

However, they have stopped well short of saying they should remain on the sideline. Bruff man Bulfin stresses the necessity to keep the communication lines open between management and players.

“Last year, because there were no crowds there was less chance of not being heard so you didn’t have to go on as much as before. But if you have something to pass on to a player and you’re in a full Croke Park, he could be only 10 yards away from you and he mightn’t hear you.

“I’ve no problem saying there have to be rules and regulations attributed to the role but it is vitally important in connecting the sideline with the team. The GAA pitch is large too. You want to be competitive and making switches is part of that so getting the message across is a must.

“In Australian Rules, they let the runner in the whole time as long as they don’t engage with opposition management and players. Do you allow that or do you formally allow a maor foirne in every five or 10 minutes? I don’t think that would work because there are enough stoppages now with the water breaks.

“The linesmen and fourth officials are fair enough with us so it doesn’t really become an issue but there’s always a chance something can happen. It’s important that you don’t get caught up in it.”

The maor foirne has occasionally become embroiled in exchanges with the opposition on the field or loitered for kick-outs or puck-outs as 16th men so as to fill space and upset goalkeepers.

Last season was former Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes’ first season as maor foirne to David Power in Tipperary. His eyes were widened by the do’s and don’ts of the role. “I can definitely say I didn’t abuse the position. I don’t think it should be got rid of. There are high-stake championship games and the maor foirne really is all about getting in and out a quick message; that’s all it is or what it should be.

“The explanation of it does need to be tightened up. I was a bit thrown once or twice last year because you’re supposed to be allowed on when the ball is out of play but I was told it’s only out of play if it’s a wide ball. So if a player got injured, technically you’re not allowed to go in but it’s a good time to go in because that’s when play is held up the most and you’re not disrupting anything. I just think it needs to be tightened up when you can and can’t go in.

“There were one or two high profile incidents the last couple of years. Greg Kennedy catching the ball didn’t help and that probably made people alert to the fact we need to look at it but getting messages into young fellas to reassure them shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing.”

The ball going dead via a score or a wide doesn’t allow maoir foirne enough time onto the field, Hayes says.

“Kick-outs are taken so fast now that the break in play is minimal so that’s where the problems arise. If you allow a maor foirne on when a player is kicking a free for a score or a 45, it would solve that and make the fourth official’s job a lot easier.”

Should Central Council rubberstamp their recommendation this month, the standing playing rules committee are optimistic they will be able to convince Congress to end the maor foirne role.

In a briefing note to Central Council, they have explained the previous motion as this one was the result of evidence and “consultation with key stakeholders, including match officials, who made it clear that the consistent application of the playing rules was being adversely impacted by such persistent and unsanctioned entry on to the field of play.

“Variously, and on a growing number of occasions, this behavior resulted in confrontations with match officials, opposition players, the disruption of the game that was taking place, so-called ‘tactical’ interference in the match (e.g., occupying space), and adverse engagement with spectators. This motion would clarify this position and, as the protocols in place during the Covid-19 restrictions have overwhelmingly demonstrated, the spectacle of our games would be significantly enhanced.”