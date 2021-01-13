When Christy Ring wore the blue and gold of Tipperary

Never ever, would say most outraged Cork natives. And understandably so. But wear one Ring did, once and probably only once, given the occasion's timing, in 1969.
Hurlers, once retired, take up an afterlife. There are charity events and award ceremonies, handshakes and flashes. Eventually come the funerals, stepping stones across a flat fordable river as the retirement years taper.
That occasion in 1969 was a charity event held at Clonmel Sportsfield. The trio are pictured outside Clonmel’s Model School, across the road, where they probably togged off. The image was taken by Dónal Wilde, then a photographer with The Nationalist and later an RTÉ cameraman.