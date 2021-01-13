When Christy Ring wore the blue and gold of Tipperary

The passing of Theo English this week, at 90, released memories of a time when the Cork icon wore the colours of his greatest rival
PREMIER REBEL: Cork hurling legend Christy Ring, centre, with Tipperary’s Michael Maher (left), and Theo English (right). Tipp hero English passed away at the weekend. 

PM O’Sullivan

How often did Christy Ring wear a Tipperary jersey?

Never ever, would say most outraged Cork natives. And understandably so. But wear one Ring did, once and probably only once, given the occasion's timing, in 1969.

A death releases memories. And no memory is more evocative than a photograph, a moment given its own small eternity within a frame.

The passing of Theo English this week, at 90, counts as a case in point.

People looked to their recollections of a supreme Tipperary hurler, an artist midfielder.

One of the upshots? Rediscovery of a highly rare image. 

There they are, fleeting and eternal.

Michael Maher, colossus Tipperary full back during the 1950s and 1960s. Christy Ring, who did it all for Glen Rovers and Cork, for nearly 30 years. Theo English, understated and never knocked and brilliant, same era as Maher.

They hurled against each other many times, these men, all out blood. But now all are in blue and gold, lions in the evening.

Hurlers, once retired, take up an afterlife. There are charity events and award ceremonies, handshakes and flashes. Eventually come the funerals, stepping stones across a flat fordable river as the retirement years taper.

That occasion in 1969 was a charity event held at Clonmel Sportsfield. The trio are pictured outside Clonmel’s Model School, across the road, where they probably togged off. The image was taken by Dónal Wilde, then a photographer with The Nationalist and later an RTÉ cameraman.

Now Theo English is gone to his afterlife, same as Michael Maher and Christy Ring.

We remember them.

Family Notices