Instilling belief top of Shane Ronayne’s agenda as Waterford manager

Instilling belief in his players, improving performance levels, and bringing a consistency to Waterford’s play are the items top of new Déise football manager Shane Ronayne’s to-do list.

The former Tipperary ladies boss was announced as the new Waterford manager on Monday for a two-year term, with the option of a third. The Mitchelstown native is taking charge of a Division 4 county that has not won a championship game since 2018, that first-round qualifier triumph over Wexford representing Waterford’s sole championship victory across the past nine seasons.

Ronayne, though, is excited about the challenge in front of him.

“When I was involved with Tipperary, we were pushing to win an All-Ireland intermediate title. With Mourneabbey, it was trying to get them over the line at county and then All-Ireland level. With Waterford, this is about improving everything I can down there and bringing my enthusiasm and passion to the job.

It is a bit daunting, but exciting as well.

“When you look at Waterford’s results the last few years, some of the games have been very close. Winning is a habit, but losing becomes a habit, as well, and there is also that doubt that creeps into teams.

“That is certainly something we are going to have to work on, instilling belief in the players that no matter what is happening in a game, to keep going and to believe in themselves. It is very, very hard to get that into teams. That will be the number one task, to instill belief in these guys that they can compete.

“Our target will be to get the performance levels better, get consistency, and get belief into the players. If those things come into place, you start to get wins.”

Given the current Covid restrictions, assembling a panel and introducing himself to the Waterford class of 2021 will have to be done over the phone and in front of the laptop.

And with the strong possibility that challenge games will be prohibited when the green light is given for collective inter-county training to resume, Ronayne is hopeful the League can be run off this spring. Otherwise, it will be the Championship before he gets to see his players in a competitive matchday environment.

“That personal touch of going to meet people or having a team meeting together, that is not there at the moment. And obviously we cannot have trial games either. Communication will have to be done through Zoom and similar platforms.

“It will be difficult, there is no point saying otherwise, but players and management are adaptable. Hopefully, in a month’s time, we can have some sort of a socially distanced meeting as a group.

“To get to know the players and to see what the players are like in the flesh, I am hoping the League will go ahead. But that is something we can’t control.”

Ronayne has not yet finalised his backroom team, although he did hint that the coach he brings with him will come from outside the county.

The secondary school teacher confirmed he will continue as Mourneabbey ladies football manager. 2021 will be Ronayne’s eighth season at the helm in Mourneabbey, a tenure that has seen the Cork club capture six county, six Munster, and two All-Ireland titles.

“I’ll give my commitment to both and neither team will be in a position that they are let down at any stage of the year.”