Travel chaos and border closures not stopping Bríd Stack's Australian dream  

Cork Ladies Football legend Bríd Stack has downplayed the challenges she has faced before lacing up her boots for a new career in Australia.

Stack inked a deal before Christmas with Women's AFL side, GWS Giants, but the ever changing COVID-19 situation Down Under has meant her introduction to the new game has been far from straightforward.

Stack, an 11-time All Ireland winner, her husband Carthach and 14-month-old son Carthach Óg, began their journey on December 9. They were due to fly from Dublin to Adelaide and then quarantine there. However flight diversions meant that the trio ended up with a lengthy London layover, an overnight in Singapore before touching down in Perth.

The Novotel Hotel in the city was their home for their next two weeks, emerging from their quarantine on Christmas Day.

The family were set to fly to Sydney on St Stephen's Day but that plan was scrapped as government and state officials ordered that borders be closed to New South Wales amid Sydney’s worsening COVID-19 cluster outbreaks.

The Giants women’s team evacuated the city and set up a temporary camp in Albury, north of the Victorian border, so as to ensure they will be able to travel to play in other states when the AFLW season starts later this month.

Stack and her family flew from Perth to Melbourne and then drove cross country - including a stop in Ned Kelly country, Glenrowan – before linking up with her new colleagues.

While admitting the flight changes had been 'a bit stressful' she is viewing this adventure as 'a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity.'

“I don’t know any different so I’m kind of just rolling with it at the moment and the small fella has been absolutely brilliant,” Stack told aflplayers.com.au.

“We’re getting to see a bit of Australia, which is lovely. Hopefully we’ll get to Sydney in a couple more weeks and we look forward to that too. It’s a fantastic experience, an opportunity for my family and I suppose I am so, so grateful and delighted that the boys could travel with me,” she said.

She continued “We had a bit of a stressful situation in the run up to it, but look thankfully it all worked out and they are able to be with me and we’re able to experience this as a family, which I think is just going to be once in a lifetime kind of opportunity. So I’m delighted that they’re able to be here with me and experience it all.”

Despite all the trials and tribulations, she is relishing the challenge of the weeks ahead: “I am very competitive and I want to see what I’m made of so when this opportunity presented itself you know it really was a no brainer and I really want to be immersed in a professional setup and see everything that it has to offer and challenge myself with a new sport. I just hope that I do myself and my family proud and the team, you know, justice going forward.”

And now she plans to hit the ground running. “I just need to make sure that I keep learning as fast as possible in the coming few training sessions. I really want to get to the pitch of things and I really want to earn a starting berth on this team.”

Meanwhile there was positive news overnight in Australia with league officials giving the green light for AFL and AFLW teams were free to resume full-group training.

AFL bosses have told clubs that players and staff who had received a negative COVID-19 test result this week could resume normal outdoor activities.

Clubs were previously restricted to training in groups of no more than 10 after being allowed to return last Wednesday.