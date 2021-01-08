Divided opinions but plan to relocate Leinster counties 'merits more debate'

Opinion is divided among some Leinster chairpersons about the possibility of two counties joining a predominantly Munster football championship conference next year.

One of the 2022 senior football championship proposals to be debated at Annual Congress next month would see three Leinster counties leave the province, the other county moving to Connacht so that each provincial conference would comprise eight counties. They would then be split into two seeded groups of four based on league standings.

It is suggested the three preliminary round games in Leinster and one in Ulster will be played between the six lowest-placed counties in Leinster and two lowest in Ulster. The four losers would enter the Munster and Connacht SFCs, according to their geography.

Based on their 2020 league finishes, Division 4 sides Carlow and Wexford would be among those six. However, new Carlow chairman and former Leinster chair Jim Bolger has reservations about having to leave the province for another.

“I think there would be a lot of reluctance to go into another province,” he says.

“The provinces have been there for a long time. It has served a lot of counties very well and traditionalists in particular would be reluctant to make any radical changes in that regard. That’s what I’m picking up from people, that it would be unpalatable to a lot of counties.

It’s going to be difficult to get over that one. Counties wouldn’t have affinity with other provinces and that’s the issue.

“That’s notwithstanding there’s a realisation they would like to see something done to improve the lot of everybody.

“I often say that if somebody came down from Mars and saw how we carved up our championship, when you look at the size of the counties, they would think it’s madness.

“You have to look at the population and the predicted demographics with the swing to large, urban areas.

Carlow GAA chairman Jim Bolger: 'I think there would be a lot of reluctance to go into another province'. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“Maybe Covid has given people a chance to press the pause button and the work-at-home situation may change some of that. There is the scope to have more vibrant rural areas whereas heretofore they were paid lip service.”

Wexford chairman Micheál Martin, also appointed at the end of last year, was on the national fixtures review taskforce that has put forward the two proposals: The four provincial conferences of eight teams and the flip version, which would see the SFC run off on the basis of the current Allianz Football League format.

He, personally, would have no problem with Wexford entering the Munster SFC.

“I have been involved in the fixtures review committee but I couldn’t honestly say what the view of the county would be, either the executive or the county committee, because it hasn’t been discussed. There is a board meeting at the end of this month where it will be debated.

“From my position as chairman, I would certainly be open to the four eights proposal.

If Wexford have to do a stint in Munster, I would be open to it but it’s up to the county. I would imagine there would be an openness to it given our geography.

“Depending the preliminary qualifying rounds, we could be in there but it’s something we as a county have to weigh up.”

Bolger sees more merit in the flipped model.

In the event it or the four provincial conferences of eight are not backed, the only two other options are retaining the Super 8s, which doesn’t appear to have much support, and the old qualifier format that has been reintroduced for this season.

“A GPA person spoke to me a long time ago about flipping the league and championship and again it doesn’t sit well with traditionalists but when you look at how competitive the leagues have been it merits exploration,” says Bolger.

“We’re looking for fair systems and teams boxing at their own level and the leagues have been extremely tight for the last number of years.

“You could argue they’re a fairer competition but you have to temper that with the emphasis we have put on Championship all our lives and the tradition it has and how engrained that is in our psyche. But I think it merits more debate if we are serious about the future of sustaining competition relative to the effort players are putting in.”