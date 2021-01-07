'What he has done for Clare football has been amazing': Colm Collins set to remain as Banner boss

Colm Collins is set to continue as Clare football manager.

Members of the Clare County Board executive are confident Collins will extend his tenure as Clare manager for an eighth season and hope to confirm his continuation in the role in the next week.

Collins told the Clare Echo at the beginning of last month that he had yet to make a decision on his future as Clare manager, but it now appears he is set to remain at the helm.

After Mickey Harte, Collins is the longest-serving inter-county football manager still patrolling the sideline. He was first appointed ahead of the 2014 season.

2020 was the first year of Collins’ reign where Clare failed to secure a championship win. One week after Clare preserved their Division 2 League status for a fourth consecutive year, the county came up short to Tipperary in the Munster SFC quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

In the days following their championship exit, Clare players came out strongly in favour of Collins staying put as manager.

“It would be great if he stays on,” said Clare forward Cian O’Dea at the time.

“What he has done for Clare football over the last number of years has been amazing. I don’t think there is anyone else better for the job, so hopefully when he reflects back he can see what he has done and how he can even bring Clare on further next year.”

Clare panellists are understood to be following a fitness programme provided by the team’s strength and conditioning coach Rob Mulcahy. No more than any other county, the Banner cannot resume collective training until the beginning of February, at the earliest.

With the National League being played on a regional basis this spring, Clare have been grouped with Cork, Kildare, and Laois in Division 2.