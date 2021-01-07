Sixmilebridge club call on GAA to tackle online bullies 

Sixmilebridge chairman Paddy Meehan has called on the GAA to do more to protect their employees in the wake of online abuse aimed at county secretary Pat Fitzgerald.

Some of the virtual vitriol aimed at Fitzgerald is currently the subject of a criminal investigation and Meehan believes the organisation hasn’t done enough to support him.

After Sixmilebridge sent a letter to The Clare Champion backing Fitzgerald and his son Davy, Meehan told the newspaper: “Pat Fitzgerald is a paid employee of the GAA and I don’t believe they have stood up for him and I don’t think they have backed him 100%. Maybe if employers start backing people… because you see it nowhere else.

“There was a case in Kerry there where a former soccer player was being abused and it went to court. It has to stop, this online abuse, people hiding behind computers. That’s where we’re coming from.

“I have often went to the Clare County Board, had issues and spoke out and that’s where you’ll get results, not coming and hiding behind laptops and computers and whatever.”

Meehan spoke of the verbal abuse aimed at both Fitzgeralds across 2020 and why it prompted the club to write the letter. “Certainly, the abuse Pat Fitzgerald has been getting is certainly unbelievable at the moment. I witnessed it certain times during last year’s Clare championship. I witnessed it on two occasions, total verbal abuse. And, I suppose what set it off then was the abuse Davy (Fitzgerald) got against Wexford in Portlaoise (from a Clare backroom team member).

“They are probably the things that stirred us to support our members. They are our members, our club members and that's why we’re supporting them 100% in what is going on. We believe no one deserves to be bullied the way they are. In fairness, our club really respects referees. I know we mightn’t agree with them at times and we mightn’t agree with the county secretary but we have to respect them and the same with the Clare officials and the county board. That’s basically where we’re coming from with it.

“Abuse has been highlighted quite a lot over the last three or four months more so than anytime. That's probably what has struck a chord with us.. If we don’t go back and have values and value people for the work they do - a lot of them are voluntary - we’ll end up with no one taking these jobs in county boards or clubs if this continues.”

The letter reads: “In short, we are a club that represents community, promoting a deep sense of place and a sense of belonging. All of this adds up to a club which will not stand aside if we as a club believe any of our members are being unfairly treated.

“Two of our members, Pat and Davy Fitzgerald, have been subject to sustained personal abuse (online and in-person) due in part to the prominent public positions they hold on a National and County Stage.

“We fully accept that both, in the prominent roles they both have, will be subject to criticism, strong at times. That comes with the job. What is not acceptable is when criticism morphs into personal abuse.”

Last July, An Garda Síochána confirmed to the Irish Examiner a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions concerning derogatory remarks on social media aimed at Pat Fitzgerald after they were alerted by other Clare GAA officials. “A complaint has been lodged with Clare GAA by an employee (Pat Fitzgerald),” confirmed then chairman Joe Cooney. “It arises from social media and what has been put up on it, not alone over the last couple of months but the last number of years.”