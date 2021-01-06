'I loved every minute of it': Seamus O'Shea becomes the latest Mayo player to retire

O'Shea won seven Connacht titles and a National League in his career as well as an All-Ireland U21 medal in 2006.
Seamus O'Shea of Mayo is tackled by Niall McInerney of Roscommon during the 2017 Championship. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 10:34
Eoghan Cormican

Séamus O’Shea has become the fourth Mayo player to retire from inter-county football in as many days.

O’Shea’s announcement this Wednesday morning follows the very recent departures of Donie Vaughan, David Clarke, and Tom Parsons.

The 33-year-old was part of the Mayo set-up for 13 seasons, during which time he played in five All-Ireland finals, four as a starter. O’Shea was not part of the matchday panel for Mayo’s latest final defeat to Dublin last month.

The Breaffy clubman made his inter-county league debut in 2008 before earning his first championship appearance two years later in 2010, against Sligo. He finishes with Mayo with seven Connacht SFC medals and one National Football League title. He made a total of 96 appearances, 51 in the championship.

“I'm hugely grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I would like to thank my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement as well as my club Breaffy for nurturing my development. I would also like to thank all of my former teammates, management teams, coaches, medical staff, supporters and everyone who has been involved in this journey,” O’Shea said in his parting statement.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have played for Mayo alongside an extraordinary group of players. I'm thankful that I've had the opportunity to do it for so long and I've loved every minute of it.

“Mayo football is in good hands and I look forward to watching my former teammates compete and win over the coming years.”

Mayo County Board chairman Liam Moffatt thanked O’Shea as the latter signed off on a “stellar” Mayo career.

“His quiet, unassuming manner overlay a steely resolve to be the best he could be. His end to end running power and brilliant defensive midfield capabilities were taken from a second to none commitment and work ethic. This commitment was typified by the many miles he travelled over the years to attend training and games while based outside the county," Moffatt remarked.

