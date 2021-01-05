Mayo great Tom Parsons hangs up his boots

Midfielder Tom Parsons is the latest veteran Mayo star to confirm his retirement, describing his 12 years of senior inter-county duty as 'an experience that I'll cherish forever'.

The three-time Connacht SFC title winner may be best remembered for his remarkable recovery from a horror knee injury in 2018, returning to feature in both the League and Championship this year.

The Charlestown man was told by one medic that he'd never run again after suffering extensive damage to his knee in what was described as a 'car crash injury' against Galway in the 2018 Championship.

But the recently appointed Gaelic Players Association chairman, a husband and father of one, returned to the squad in 2019 and lined out against Donegal and Kerry in the 2020 League.

He was largely unused in the recent Championship as Mayo reached the All-Ireland final with a midfield pairing of Mattie Ruane and Conor Loftus though Parsons did come on in the 55th minute of their semi-final win over Tipperary.

Confirmation of his departure from James Horan's panel with 36 Championship appearances to his credit, including three All-Ireland final starts, follows the recent exits of goalkeeper David Clarke and versatile defender Donie Vaughan.

"It's time to say goodbye and announce my retirement from Mayo football," said Parsons. "Since 2008, it has been a privilege to play for Mayo and our amazing Gaelic games.

"It has been a journey that has filled my life with joy, some heartache, resilience and meaning. An experience that I'll cherish forever.

"To teammates past and present, it's been an honour to battle alongside you. Your never-give-in attitude for our county and the game is infectious - all I can say is respect."

Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt hailed the dedication of Parsons throughout his inter-county career.

"It is an absolute testimony to Tom that despite significant injury problems and career related travels his commitment never diminished," said Moffatt. "His absolute defiance and dogged determination to return to play from his knee injury in 2018 inspired so many and showed to all the character of the man."