Shane Bennett to return to Waterford senior hurling set-up

Shane Bennett is set to return to the Waterford senior hurling set-up, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The Ballysaggart man stepped away from the panel in late 2019 but has been in touch with manager Liam Cahill and is expected to link up with his brothers Kieran and Stephen for the upcoming season.

Now 24, the return of 2016 young hurler of the year nominee Bennett will provide a boost to last year’s All-Ireland SHC runners-up after the recent retirement of goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe and Tadhg de Búrca expected to miss the season after a recurrence of his cruciate injury in last month’s final defeat to Limerick. Bennett previously left the set-up for the 2018 season as he went travelling but will now provide Cahill with another option in the forward line.

Meanwhile, two Gaelic football stalwarts have announced their inter-county retirements. Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke confirmed his decision on the official Mayo website on Monday while Meath’s Graham Reilly broadcast his news on his Facebook page.

Eight-time Connacht SFC winner, two-time All-Star and five-time All-Ireland final starter Clarke (37) wrote: “Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from Mayo senior football team. I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience. I want to thank all of my past managers, coaches, medical staff and county board officials, from when I was U16, minor, U21 and senior.”

As well as thanking his family and Gardaí work colleagues, Ballina Stephenites’ man Clarke praised the county’s fans and players. “To the Mayo supporters, thank you for the support, it does make a difference. Finally, to all the players I have played with, it was an honour to wear the jersey with you. I now look forward to giving more time to my club and returning to being a Mayo fan again.”

St Colmcille’s man Reilly (32) posted: “It has been an honour and privilege to put on the green and gold jersey on so many occasions. There so many people I would like to thank… the supporters for sticking with me and the team trough good and bad times, and all the management staff and players I played with for so many years. I have made some brilliant friends and memories. The highlight for me was to captain my side in 2017 an honour I will never forget. For now I wanna wish the current Meath side all the best for the future.”