Galway boss Tim Rabbitt steps down

Tim Rabbitt has stepped down as Galway ladies football manager.

Rabbitt spent two years at the helm, having first joined the Galway set-up in a coaching capacity for the 2018 season.

The outgoing manager steered Galway to a first All-Ireland final appearance in 14 years in 2019, the Tribeswomen were defeated by Dublin in the decider.

Galway lost to Cork at the semi-final hurdle last year, a game that was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the two changes of venue, the throw-in time being brought forward by half an hour on the morning of the game, and the seven minute warm-up afforded to Galway.

Rabbitt would later admit his regret that he did not pull his players from the pitch prior to throw in.

“I wish to confirm to the players and the Galway LGFA county board that I will not be putting my name forward for the position of manager of the Galway senior ladies football for the coming season,” he said this afternoon.

“Having completed three years with this squad, one as coach and two as manager, I feel now is the time for a change. Although my time as manager ends on a disappointing note with this year’s semi-final defeat and the events that preceded it, I will not let the dark cloud that hangs over that day to take away from the many enjoyable days we experienced together over the past three years. I want to say that I felt honoured and privileged to be involved with this group of players, management and county board officials. I feel that we are very fortunate in Galway to have the high quality of people and players currently representing our county at senior intercounty level and I can testify to the commitment and dedication that this group of players have shown over the last number of years to ensuring that Galway are competing for All Ireland honours. The next step for this group of players is an important one. I dearly hope if the will is there, from the players, to come together again, with a renewed drive to reaffirm their commitment to bringing this group to the next level, then I have no doubt it can be achieved. It is clear there is still much work to do and I am sorry I will not be part of the next step on the journey but unfortunately I feel I have done all I can and believe a change of vision and voice is required to assist the players achieve their goals.”