‘Your poor mother’: How Paul Galvin meeting Noel O'Leary's mam helped resolve tensions

BY any metric, and his own admission, Paul Galvin is the worst of losers. “The fear of losing is greater for me than wanting to win things,” he says. “Even now it still gets the better of me. I get too consumed by the competitive element.”

But he knew once this year’s pandemic ground the country to a halt, that he could stick a fork in his first stab at inter-county management. It was done.

“Wexford was way more rewarding than frustrating, but the layoff with the coronavirus began to take the fun out of it and my energy for it changed,” he reveals in a special feature-length Irish Examiner Sport GAA podcast interview, available today.

“I’d absolutely still be there if there was no coronavirus but my energy over the lockdown diminished, it felt like an errand. Plus, our living situation changed, and we moved to the west of Ireland.”

That Division 4 football flies somewhat under the radar is an ongoing frustration for Galvin. He has watched Wexford and London at close hand and believes there’s great stuff in Gaelic football’s lower league because teams gamble more away from the spotlight. At times, he admits, he was “watching games through my fingers.”

Galvin explained in detail how he initially met with officials in Wexford with a coaching role in mind.

“It was the interview I sought more than the job, wanted to present some thoughts I had on the game and get some feedback. I did say I would like to be a number two, but we couldn’t get the number one, or the figurehead, to allow me do that.

I wasn’t afraid of taking the job, I was very keen to implement things. There were football areas I think should be attacked. There’s a lot of ability down there and I was very grateful that guys were open to my ideas.”

Galvin, footballer of the year in 2009 upon his return from a lengthy ban the previous season, was one of the more confrontational characters of his era. He says now that he “went about his business" in a certain, sometimes ill-disciplined, way.

“Seeing Armagh in 2002 and Tyrone in 2003 showed me there was a certain way you had to play in the middle third and I did that. When you are that physical and aggressive — and I was not a big man at 5’11 and 12 and a half stone — then contact brings conflict. You had to be super physical and aggressive. Arm strength in that area of the field was massive.”

His relationship with rivals Cork was especially spiky, not least because he was living and working in the city at the time.

“The rivalry was fairly intense at the time and my way of playing was ruffling feathers, so I am not surprised I was hardly flavour of the month there in Cork for a while. Jimmy Deenihan used to say to me: ‘They hate you more than they hate me…’"

He had an ongoing duel with Cork defender Noel O’Leary that frustrated Galvin then and does to this day: “I understood the thing for a while with Cork and Noel, but in the end, it was like we were the entertainment on the side of the field while the game was going on. Being honest, I’d have had more bother if he was going up the field for a score. That’s a hard balance, watching the breaks from midfield with one eye and your man with the other. It’s very distracting to commit to a break when you’d the likes of (Galway’s) Declan Meehan around you.”

Time has offered perspective on that mano-a-mano with O’Leary, but they made their peace while both were still close to their peak. On the train down from the All-Ireland victory over Down in 2010, the Cork defender’s phone beeped.

“That text came out afterwards. But really it was the previous year’s final, when the Cork-Kerry rivalry was at its peak, that I met Noel’s mother upstairs in the players’ lounge in Croke Park. She was a lovely, gracious woman. She congratulated us and began asking me about my own mother — I think the words she used were ‘your poor mother’ — as much as to say ‘and poor me here too looking at ye two flutes hopping off each other out on the pitch’. There weren’t too many could empathise with my mam at the time!

The O’Learys are good, country people like ourselves. Noel lost his dad a small while back, an awful time in an awful year. They are good down-to-earth folk, I’d have a lot of time for them.”

The coach in Galvin looks back on those Cork-Kerry clashes and believes Cork erred with their man-to-man set up.

“The one-on-one stuff, we knew Cork, and their set up. Even if one player goes man-on-man, there was always space in behind me. I would take Noel to certain areas, and that gave Gooch a one-on-one, or Declan the same. You can’t go the road with one-on-ones, you have to know when to come out of it. It was very significant in the (2019) All-Ireland final, Kerry went one for one, Dublin didn’t. When you look at McCaffrey’s goal in the drawn game and Eoin Murchan’s in the replay, it was decisive. You have to know when you’re gone down the rabbit hole, and your man is no longer a threat.”

The 80-minute special Irish Examiner podcast sees Galvin chat honestly on everyone and everything from Colm Cooper to Cork, from the school classroom to the English language, from David Clifford to Mayo and Wexford, as well as identifying the team-mate he’d want riding shotgun down a dangerous alleyway.

