Munster counties save €3m in team expenses

The truncated inter-county season brought about a €3m saving in team expenses among the six Munster counties.

Figures released in recent weeks show the six counties spent a combined total of €4.96m readying their respective inter-county teams during a heavily disrupted 2020 season, a decrease of €2.98m - or 38% - on the 2019 total of €7.94m.

Where four of the six counties poured more than €1m into their respective teams in 2018 and 2019, only Limerick and Cork surpassed the €1m mark this year.

All county board accounts published in recent weeks cover the period up to October 31 and therefore do not include costs incurred during the closing two months of the year when the All-Ireland championships were still ongoing.

The cost of preparing Limerick’s flagship teams fell from €1.47m last year to €1,007,778 in 2020, but Limerick county board treasurer Liam Bourke did sound a note of caution at their online convention a fortnight ago, explaining to delegates that the accounts for 2020 do not factor in the money spent on Limerick’s All-Ireland winning senior hurling team during November and the first half of December.

The spend on John Kiely’s panel for that six-week period will be reflected in the 2021 accounts, but as was the case for all counties, Croke Park heavily subsidised team costs from when inter-county games resumed in mid-October.

The biggest spenders in Munster were Cork whose team expenses bill reached €1.17m, a fall of 28% on the 2019 total of €1.62m.

From the €1.17m total, approximately €900k was spent on the county’s senior hurling and football teams. Catering came in at €210k, travelling expenses €213k, and €195k was spent on “gym, strength and conditioning, and facilities”.

“When you look at the overall reduction vis-à-vis last year, you may have expected that the reduction would have been greater, but I would like to point out that the Covid restrictions on training were imposed in mid-March, but the cost that we incurred in preparing our inter-county teams in relation to winter training, strength and conditioning, etc, they are all front-loaded to the start of the year, so a large proportion of inter-county costs were already incurred before the initial shutdown,” said Cork County Board treasurer Diarmuid Gowen.

“The running costs of the teams are continuously increasing and expectations are increasing. What is exceptional this year becomes normal next year.

“We have committed to continue in-depth reviews of the situation before the year end and to identify further areas of cost savings without unnecessarily impacting on the inter-county performance.”

Gowen described Cork senior managers Kieran Kingston and Ronan McCarthy as “cost-conscious”.

Kerry team costs dropped to €780k in 2020 from €1.38m last year, Clare’s fell from €862k to €519k, while Waterford recorded a year-on-year saving of €102k as their 2020 spend came in at €705k.

Limerick (€100k) and Tipperary (€20k) were the only two Munster counties to post end of year surpluses. Clare recorded an end of year deficit of €478k, Waterford €216k, Cork €132k, and Kerry €97k.

Cork’s overall income fell by more than half the 2019 total of €3.2m, with Gowen explaining why main sponsors Chill Insurance contributed €70k less than they did in 2019 (€330k in 2019, €260k in 2020).

“This [decrease] resulted from restrictions in exposure due to the pandemic situation, but also, the payments, as we all know now, are performance-related rather than a number of years before where we got a flat rate. We didn’t reach any All-Ireland semi-final and there was also the Covid situation which impacted largely on exposure.”