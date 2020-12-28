Joint-managers in the GAA: Are two heads better than one?

When Gerard Houllier died two weeks ago, Liverpool fans paid an emotional tribute to the Frenchman before the club’s Premier League clash with Spurs.

Anfield was decorated with banners remembering Houllier, while the 2000 Liverpool supporters in the ground sang the song the Kop concocted and routinely belted out in Houllier’s honour during his time as manager.

Although Houllier effectively severed the club’s final link to Bill Shankly’s famous boot room, Houllier will always have a special place in the club’s heart after leading Liverpool to the FA Cup, League Cup, and Uefa Cup treble in 2001-02. Houllier also remains the only manager in Liverpool’s history to guide the club to four victories against Everton at Goodison Park.

Houllier was initially named as joint-manager with Roy Evans in August 1998 but the writing was instantly on the wall for Evans. A Liverpool employee for 35 years, Evans’ understandable emotional attachment to the club only pushed through his denial for four months before stepping aside.

The arrangement was always doomed to failure. The pair differed philosophically — Evans was a traditionalist whereas Houllier saw a team and methodology in need of drastic updating. The two men constantly clashed before Evans eventually walked.

“How could it work?” Robbie Fowler later said of the bizarre managerial arrangement. “Who had the final say in team selection? Who was in charge? The players didn’t know, and straight away that made it unworkable.”

Evans had never really spoken about that time until he gave an interview to Jimmy Spencer of The Football Pink Magazine in November. “When Gerard came in, the joint-manager thing just didn’t work,” said Evans.

“No disrespect to Gerard, but someone, in the end, has to make the final decision. When you’ve got joint-managers, it just doesn’t work. You can work against each other if you’re not careful.”

History remembers Liverpool’s short-lived experiment as a great embarrassment, a bungled attempt to marry the past with the future. The move was even more surprising considering that joint-managers had already proven unsuccessful in the Premier League earlier that decade; the partnership of Ray Clemence and Doug Livermore failed at Spurs; Bolton’s experiment with Colin Todd and Roy MacFarland as joint bosses lasted only half of the 1995-96 season.

The notion of joint-managers is unique because there are always the same questions hanging around the subject: Who is really in charge? Who is making the big decisions?

The practise has been rare enough in the GAA at inter-county level but there will be joint managers in Tyrone in 2021 as Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have taken over from Mickey Harte.

In his first interview, Logan insisted that there will be no “boss”. He said the whole management would be taking collective responsibility. “The overriding dynamic is that we rise and fall together,” said Logan. “That is the way you operate as players on a team and there is no real difference in the management team in that regard.”

Tyrone are unique in that they have a history of joint-managers, with a pretty decent level of success too; Art McRory and Eugene McKenna co-managed Tyrone to the 1995 All-Ireland final, along with guiding the county to successive Ulster titles in 1995-’96, something no county had managed in Ulster for 20 years.

The two men returned again in 2001, leading Tyrone to that year’s Ulster title before guiding the county to their first National League success in 2002.

After Tyrone were beaten in that year’s championship by Sligo, the county board announced that October that McRory and McKenna had been reappointed as joint-managers.

Yet McRory stepped down three weeks later for health reasons and McKenna, who wanted to remain on as manager, was overlooked for Harte.

Around that time, former Tyrone player Ciaran McBride gave his reasoning why Tyrone had decided to appoint Harte: “McRory and McKenna had come to resemble the two Brians (McAlinden and Canavan) in Armagh; capable of taking the team so far but lacking the knack to get them over the finish line.”

McAlinden and Canavan had co-managed Armagh to successive Ulster titles in 1999-’00 but the team had stalled by 2001 and the pair were replaced by Joe Kernan that autumn.

McAlinden and Canavan had worked well together but it can be hard for joint managers to remain on the same page. During the 2016 championship season, it was clear to both parties that the Kevin McStay-Fergal O’Donnell Roscommon joint-management was not working.

If Dooher and Logan are looking for inspiration as to what is possible with a harmonious joint-management ticket, Clare’s Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor are a solid guide. Logan and Dooher had enjoyed All-Ireland U-21 success together with Tyrone, while O’Connor and Moloney delivered incredible and unprecedented underage success to Clare when winning Munster minor titles in 2010 and 2011, and three Munster and All-Ireland U-21 titles between 2012-’14.

As senior joint managers between 2017-’19, Clare reached successive Munster finals in 2017 and 2018 and unluckily lost the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final replay to Galway by one point.

Throughout their time together, Moloney and O’Connor split the job because they always said it was the only way they’d have time to manage their county. They were both in senior management positions in their work. A lot of those skills were transferable to inter-county management but the dynamic and chemistry between Moloney and O’Connor was always right because they are best friends.

“It wasn’t really joint managers, it was a joint management team,” says O’Connor. “We never felt we were the managers because it was consensus management with everyone else in the backroom team. At this stage, you can’t really be divisive and say, ‘I’m the boss and this is the way we’re doing it’.

You have to have group consensus but, whether you’re a manager or joint manager, you have to be able to inspire and influence. That ability to connect is more important than being the boss. Everyone has to be able to understand your message.”

Once the message gets mixed in a joint management set-up, the chemistry can turn toxic. O’Donnell and two of his Roscommon backroom team stepped away at the end of the 2016 season. When McStay wrote a 12-page season review for the county board, he discussed the reasons for the break-up.

“I believe we ultimately failed to provide the positive environment and coaching philosophy that might provide for championship success,” wrote McStay. “By summer’s end, our management team was fractured. I concluded that joint management had not worked out to my satisfaction and was unlikely to work in the future.”

The fallout was huge. It was never stated but some players loyal to O’Donnell left the squad. O’Donnell was a legend in Roscommon and McStay — a Mayo man living in Roscommon — felt the pressure go through the roof.

In his excellent book The Pressure Game, McStay compared the 2017 season, when McStay had first taken over as manager, to a never-ending scene from the Oscar winning movie The Hurt Locker, in which Jeremy Renner plays a specialist bomb-disposal expert stationed in Iraq.

“Every day in 2017,” wrote McStay “was a pressure I had never known before.”

Deep friendship and intense loyalty immunised O’Connor and Moloney’s partnership from any damaging contamination but they still had to work hard to always remain on the same page.

“Of course, Donal and I didn’t always agree on everything,” says O’Connor. “We had lots of disagreements, but we always came to a consensus, regardless of how thick we were with each other. More importantly that never transferred onto the players or the rest of the management team. There was never a solo run.”

O’Connor and Moloney proved the model can work. They didn’t achieve success at senior level but they went very close and never stopped searching for the right formula. The code is harder to crack at senior level for joint managers. But Dooher and Logan have three years now to try and finally debunk the myth and deliver an All-Ireland as a management pair.

