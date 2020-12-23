U20 boss Pat Ryan: Fans get cranky if Cork don’t play to potential

Cork U20 hurling manager Pat Ryan is looking to his side to “go after the game” in tonight’s Munster U20 final with Tipperary (Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7.30pm).

Ryan’s side qualified on the back of a dramatic extra-time win over Limerick in the semi-final, a game the Sarsfields man says was an “unnerving” prospect.

“I won't say we went up to play Limerick in hope, but we didn't have a lot done — neither did any other team, in fairness. As a manager it's a bit unnerving in that while the players are good, you're not 100% sure of how they'll go.

“We knew they'd give a savage effort, that they'd give us everything, and they certainly brought that to the game.”

The game see-sawed until Cork took control in extra-time.

“Could we have been crisper, and taken better options at times? Of course we could, but I thought we were good in the first half and should've been further ahead at half-time.

We lost our way a bit in the third quarter — but our work rate was still high, we brought in a few subs and went ahead by five or six points towards the end.

“In fairness to Limerick, they rallied again to level it, the Gaelic Grounds is a hard place to come out of, as Cork teams have found in recent years.

“But we were confident going into extra-time, we knew the lads had worked hard during the lockdown. They're from good clubs and take their hurling seriously.

“Our strength and conditioning coach Adam McCarthy had done a very good job with them and we have a good panel. We knew the lads coming on weren't going to weaken us in any way.”

Cork harvested 1-12 from their substitutes against Limerick, the kind of return which surely made it harder to pick a team for tonight.

“We have a full squad to pick from,” says Ryan. “There are a few fellas who would've been on the squad in March and April who would have picked up injuries but they're gone with a few months. In real terms we gave a full panel, thank God.

“With selection, any management team I'd be involved in, the first 15 start, but if subs come on and do well, and then continue to do well in training... I'm not a believer in keeping a fella on the bench if he's come on as a sub and done well. You can't preach to fellas that they'll get a chance to start if they do well and then not do just that.

“Everyone wants to start. Nobody wants to be known as a super sub. But our job is to pick the best team we can, to get the first 15 to work their socks off for as long as they can and then get the lads who come in for them to do the same.

We have 11 lads who didn't make the 24 and I'd be more concerned about them than the first 15 and the nine subs.

Tipperary won their own extra-time epic against Waterford in the other semi-final. "There's obviously a lot of talent up there,” says Ryan.

“Tipperary are going for three All-Ireland titles in a row in this grade, their seniors beat Cork and were unlucky against Galway after, their schools have been doing well in the Harty Cup as well.

“John Devane (the U20 manager) is a very nice guy and a good coach. He's done well with Clonoulty at club level and from Thurles CBS he'd have seen a lot of the Tipp squad at Harty level, so he knows them well.

“They're similar to ourselves in that they've a strong panel and first 15. Realistically we'll need to bring the intensity for the hour and hopefully get a bit of luck.

“Fellas are giving out about Cork hurling and I think what they're giving out about is consistency. We're not going to win all the time but consistency of effort and of attitude and of application is what people want.

“If we lose by a couple of points but the team gives it everything there can be no complaints. The Cork public gets cranky, I think, when the team doesn't play to its potential or if they feel a management team hasn't gotten everything out of a team.

What we’re looking for tonight is that the lads show their best form and really go after the game — not to let Tipperary dictate the pace but to dictate the pace ourselves.