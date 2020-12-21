GAA chiefs believe that 'county first is a no-brainer'

GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill said it was “a no-brainer” from a fixtures perspective to start the 2021 calendar with the inter-county period.

While accepting it presents major financial issues due to crowd restrictions, McGill was delighted Central Council on Friday endorsed the county before club model for 2021.

“If you took a short-term view of this, you would say there is no guarantee we’ll be able to play club games in the first quarter of the year because they’re not allowed now.

"If you look at the longer term and if the GAA are going to bring in a split season and it will be on the agenda of Congress in February, I think the right decision is still to put the county game first.

“If you ran with the county game first, you could end up having to play county finals at the end of April, early part of May because then you have to run the provincial and All-Ireland club championships. That would have been very early for the flagship club in every club to be finished (in championship) and we don’t think that would have been a good approach.

“If you ran with club first then towards the end of the club season the inter-county game with their return to training would be eating into the time available for clubs. For all those reasons, we think county first is a no-brainer, to be quite honest.” McGill is hopeful crowds will return to games in 2021 but did not see the lack of gate receipts as a reason to alter the calendar. “If we look at this purely from a financial basis, we’d probably have run with club first with the hope that towards the end of next year attendances would be back.

“But I think that would have been shortsighted because it wouldn’t have been in the best interests of 450,000 club players. There was certainly a financial temptation to run with club first but it just wouldn’t have been the best thing for the 450,000 club players and that has to be a priority.”

As recently-relegated Division 1 teams, Mayo and Meath had raised issues about being in the same regional group in Division 2. Based on geography in the hope of avoiding overnight stays, Mayo and Meath have been included with Down and Westmeath, while Clare, Cork, Laois and Kildare are in the south group.

A final decision on the make-up of the regional divisional splits will be made next month although McGill admits it’s unlikely anything will be done with how the counties have been divided.

The Central Competitions Control Committee are to recommend provincial football champions are rewarded with full Sam Maguire Cup qualification. That means current Connacht winners Mayo will not face the possibility of the Tailteann Cup should they be relegated from Division 2 next year.

As previously reported, 2020 Ulster and Munster champions Cavan and Tipperary will also be guaranteed qualifier spots next season even if they don’t earn promotion from Division 3 or reach their respective provincial finals.

As a means of promoting the new competition, the Tailteann Cup semi-finals will be the only adult men inter-county games the weekend of June 5/6 with the final taking place prior to one of the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals. The Joe McDonagh Cup final will be the curtain-raiser to the Leinster SHC decider on Saturday, May 22.

Provincial draws will take place next month as well as the draw for which counties in the Allianz Football League will have two home games or two away games in their three round fixtures.