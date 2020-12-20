Veteran Sinead Aherne thrilled with another piece of history for Dublin ladies

Dublin captain Sineád Aherne can’t say she cut a nervous figure in her Hogan Stand seat throughout the second half.

Having been forced off during the first half of their All-Ireland semi-final win three weeks ago because of a hamstring injury, an off-colour Aherne was substituted at half-time in yesterday’s decider.

Looking in from the stand on All-Ireland final day was a totally new departure for the 33-year-old forward, but a stressful watching brief it wasn’t.

“To be honest, I wasn't nervous. I felt we were coming back into the game and building nicely. I never really felt we were in danger of losing it,” said the seven-time All-Star.

“I had massive self-belief in what we were able to do out there and how we came back. The girls stood up and did that. Obviously, I'd have preferred to be out there, but I'm so delighted for everyone.

“At half-time, things were really tight and Kate Sullivan [Aherne’s replacement] came in and did a great job. She got a great score.

“All the girls that came in in the second half just gave us such a lift. After a pretty poor first-half [display], it was a super second-half performance. Ultimately, that is where we did the damage.”

The corner-forward did make a return before the game's end, Mick Bohan sending the captain back into battle with less than a minute to run on the clock.

“You'll have to ask Mick that one,” she smiled when asked about her reintroduction. But whatever the thinking behind the decision, the captain was extremely grateful to be on the field when the hooter sounded.

“Mick said to stay warm and we'll see what happens in terms of coming back in. It was his call to bring me back in. It was lovely to be on the pitch at the end.

To be in there for the last 60 seconds knowing we've done enough, even without a crowd and the usual countdown from 10 on the clock, it was just fantastic for us.

Aherne made her own little piece of history shortly after, becoming the first footballer to lift the Brendan Martin Cup four years in succession.

“Obviously, I'm hugely privileged to be able to captain the team. I just think there's huge leadership in the group. You saw that out there today.

“I have the honour of walking up the steps and taking the cup on behalf of the players — that's what it is, it's on behalf of the players.

“They've just grown so much over the last few years from where we were at. You could see it today. No panic. Just well able to step up all over the pitch and the girls coming in off the bench too. It's a hugely exciting time for the group and I'm just so privileged to be part of it.”

Having made her debut in 2003, will we see the five-time All-Ireland winner return for a 19th season in 2021?

“I'm not sure. Usually, I'd say I'll think about it over Christmas, but sure Christmas is coming quick this year. I'll just give the body a bit of a rest and see next year. It's been such a bonus for us to play football this year and it will be a happy Christmas for us.”